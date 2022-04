BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first-ever confirmation of a death cap mushroom has been found in a Boise neighborhood. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the highly poisonous mushroom was found under an oak tree in an "established Boise neighborhood." Death cap mushrooms can kill pets and humans when ingested and cooking does not ward off its harmful effects.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO