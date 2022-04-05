IWG Founder Mark Dixon: Hero To Zero & Back To Billions

In January, as the Partygate scandal raged, members of Rishi Sunak’s core team were working out over dinner which jobs they would take when the chancellor became prime minister. There were jokes about changing the interior design of the larger flat at No 11, currently the prime minister’s residence, on WhatsApp.The copy for the website for his leadership campaign, based on the format of the No 11 newsletter, was ready to go.When The Independent revealed that Boris Johnson had called his Partygate comeback campaign Operation Save Big Dog, one of the core messaged a friend with a screenshot saying “He’s...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 HOUR AGO