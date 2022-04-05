ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 141 – Spring Fest Returns!

 4 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE — After a two year hiatus due to COVID-related restrictions, the popular Spring Fest returns to the Purdue University campus this weekend.

Spring Fest offers activities for children and adults of all ages, ranging from interactive stations, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, the always popular Bug Bowl, and much more!

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Amy Winger , Events Coordinator from the College of Agriculture about the many different events, the importance of Spring Fest, and much more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

