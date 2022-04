Pro Football Focus released a list of its highest graded pass rushing LBs since 2020 on Wednesday evening. It has 1 Indiana Hoosier, and 2 Wisconsin Badgers on it. The other 2 players were from the SEC and Pac-12. Indiana’s Micah McFadden and Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal were No. 1 and 2. McFadden has a grade of 92.9, while Chenal is off by just 0.2 points with a 92.7. The last B1G player from the list is another Badger in Jack Sanborn with a 90.2.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO