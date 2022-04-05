What can be done to solve the substitute teacher shortage?

The impacts of the pandemic have proven to be worrisome for some Cicero educators. Rachel Montoya-Esposito is an educator at Unity Jr. High School, where she has taught for over 19 years, and is also the president of Local 571 West Suburban Teachers Union. She says the pandemic has worsened disparities that already existed in the public education system.

CICERO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO