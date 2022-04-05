Farmmi Wins Multi-Product Order For Canada Export
Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) said one of its long-term customers placed a multi-product order for export to Canada's largest Asian supermarket group. The...www.benzinga.com
Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) said one of its long-term customers placed a multi-product order for export to Canada's largest Asian supermarket group. The...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0