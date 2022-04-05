Farmmi Wins Multi-Product Order For Canada Export

Air Canada has announced an order of 26 Airbus A321neo extra-long range (XLR) aircraft, along with an addition 14 options. The new A321XLR aircraft will be used on major North American and select transatlantic routes, and will accommodate up to 182 passengers, with 14 up in front in Air Canada’s lie-flat Signature Class seats, and 168 seats in economy. Passengers will benefit from the usual offerings including WiFi, in seat entertainment, charging ports and other features. It’s not clear yet what type of business class seats will be used, but considering that they are lie-flat, it sounds like economy seat pitch may be just as tight like on their MAX 8s.

