ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Burglar suspect arrested in follow-up investigation

By Michael Picarella
signalscv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in December, a victim’s car was burglarized, and on Monday, detectives arrested a suspect. According to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Crime#The Crime Impact Team
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect in Montclair 7-Eleven robbery, pistol-whipping

A man has been arrested in connection to a violent robbery caught on surveillance camera that resulted in the clerk being pistol-whipped by a masked suspect in Montclair. Investigators were looking into whether it was the same person that robbed a Culver City convenience store last week. "I'm hoping they catch all the guys," said the clerk who was robbed while working at 7-Eleven. In a sarcastic Facebook post, the Montclair Police Department wrote: "Giovannie Ramirez (25, Fontana), who is on active parole, (shocking, we know!) was identified." Police said Ramirez is responsible for at least three other robberies in the Fontana area. He is currently being held without bail for violating felony parole. The victim who was pistol-whipped is now at home recovering with his family. 
MONTCLAIR, CA
KATU.com

Lynnwood couple tied up while suspects burglarize home

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Police are searching for suspects who tied up a couple while burglarizing their Lynnwood home late Wednesday night. The burglary has led officers to say they believe this could be part of something bigger. It started Wednesday night around 9:40 p.m. when the two suspects shattered...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27

A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 7:52 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident at 3055 N. Golden Avenue. The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Colton, was found on the ground suffering from several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

One killed, 2 injured after exposure to unknown substance in South LA

One man was killed and two other men were injured after likely being exposed to fentanyl in South Los Angeles Monday morning. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were initially called to a possible overdose situation before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of West 115th Street. According to the fire department, a 28-year-old man died at the scene. Two other men in their 30s were rushed to local hospitals. One was in serious condition and the other was in fair condition. No names were immediately released. Officials believe the victims may have been exposed to fentanyl, the fire department said. A hazmat crew was also called to the scene.   The circumstances of the exposure remain unclear. Los Angeles police and the L.A. County coroner's office were also assisting in the investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested After Breaking Items In Castaic Store After Employee Refuses To Give Him Money

A transient was arrested on vandalism Friday after allegedly throwing items off store shelves in Castaic after not receiving money he demanded from the store clerk. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a business on the 27600 block of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic regarding a business disturbance call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CASTAIC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy