Camden County, NJ

Camden, Gloucester counties hope to make South Jersey a top destination for film production

By Maggie Mancini
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamden and Gloucester counties are aiming to make South Jersey a major destination for film production by marketing the area to crews who are looking to cash in on a recently expanded state tax credit. Commissioners from the two counties met on Monday night to reveal the South Jersey...

The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County logs 228 new cases since Tuesday

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 4 new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, March 8 and Monday, March 14. Additionally, there were 80 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases to 228. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 104,228 and 1,602 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Pothole Repairs Underway In City Of Camden, Across County

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Eyewitness News was in Camden’s Parkside neighborhood on Wednesday, where lawmakers are focused on potholes. The city says it’s working to repair the damage from winter weather. Since December crews in the county have filled more than 2,000 potholes, using 90 tons of asphalt. Both the city of Camden, and Camden County, say repair efforts continue at a quick pace. “It’s a great partnership when Camden City and Camden County works together to fill these holes. We’ve done a great job since December and we’re going to continue to a better job as we continue this spring,” Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer said. Residents are encouraged to report potholes so crews can take action. Camden residents can report potholes in their neighborhood by contacting the Mayor’s Office at (856) 757-7200 or mayor@ci.camden.nj.us or by contacting the Camden Department of Public Works at (856) 757-7132, (856) 757-7034 or publicworks@ci.camden.nj.us. Residents can also report potholes on county roads by going to www.camdencounty.com/service/public-works/county-road-report-form/ or by calling (856) 566-2980.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire In National Park, Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in National Park, Gloucester County. Chopper 3 was live over the scene Wednesday along Crozier Avenue near the Delaware River. Authorities say the fire is on the property of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The fire has scorched several acres so far. BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a wildfire at the US. Army Corps of Engineers in Gloucester Co., at Crozier Ave near the Delaware River. No injuries have been reported. Watch @CBSPhilly for the latest. pic.twitter.com/7VTvuOGwbt — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) March 16, 2022 There are no injuries.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Salem Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Salem, Camden, Gloucester, northwestern Burlington, Philadelphia and southeastern Delaware Counties through 930 PM EDT At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Philadelphia to Philadelphia International Airport to Woodstown. Movement was east at 45 mph. This line of storms produced a 40 mph wind gusts at the Wilmington Airport. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Deptford, Voorhees, Medford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Burlington, Mount Holly and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 5. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 33. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 340 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 50. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 33 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

2 Tacos Made In Ocean County, NJ Are In New Jersey’s Top 10

Let's talk tacos! 2 tacos made in Ocean County are in New Jersey's top 10. First, what restaurants at the Jersey Shore do you think make the best tacos? Comment & share the article, I would love to know your opinion. For me, I like getting tacos from La Sierra in Belmar/ Lake Como. I have said it before and I will say it again, I think La Sierra is the best Mexican restaurant at the Jersey Shore...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Camden County hails opioid settlement with J&J as ‘game changer’

The recent settlement between Johnson & Johnson and the State of New Jersey has been widely hailed by leaders as a historic moment in the ongoing opioid crisis. Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli called the settlement “a game changer” that allows the county to dedicate a large sum of money towards fighting the crisis. The county will get $32 million of the $641 million settlement that will be paid over the next two decades.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

