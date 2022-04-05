ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Head of 'Russia's Google' who opposes war in Ukraine flees to Israel

By Ryan King
 4 days ago

T he CEO of Russian internet search giant Yandex, who has fumed over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine , reportedly fled to Israel .

Elena Bunina, who is Jewish, has no plans to return to Russia and stepped down two weeks early from her role as the CEO of Yandex, which is sometimes referred to as “Russia’s Google,” sources told Haaretz .

TREASURY BLOCKS RUSSIA FROM DOLLAR RESERVES IN US BANKS

“I will not return: I cannot work in a country that is at war with its neighbors,” she allegedly wrote in an internal company forum, according to Russian media outlet The Bell . The veracity of the post has not been independently verified.

Bunina's resignation from Yandex was announced Sunday . Her tenure in that position was slated to expire April 15, but it was "her personal decision" to resign early, the company said in a statement.

She became the head of the company in 2017. Artem Savinovsky, a senior manager at the company, has been appointed as acting CEO in the wake of her resignation.

Two days after the war in Ukraine broke out, Bunina took to Facebook and said, "Am against war and blood." The company has not faced any major sanctions from the West in response to the offensive and remains one of the top reverse image internet search tools in the United States.

She arrived in Israel in February while the war broke out, according to her unverified post obtained by The Bell . Bunina has plans to sever ties with the firm completely, sources told Haaretz .

Bunina's apparent departure from Russia is the latest in one of the country's largest brain drains since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s as thousands flee in frustration over the war.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
