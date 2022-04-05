LACEY: EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS TO HELP OUR ANIMALS IN NEED

(Good Things Utah) Saving animals by roasting and selling fantastic, fair-trade, organic coffee has been the mission of Hugo Coffee Roasters since it was founded in 2015. Its founder Claudia McMullin has since married commerce and philanthropy while providing Utahns with the most delicious roasted coffee in the state. Naming the coffee after her beloved rescue pup, Claudia has successfully run her roasting company with the goal of becoming the go-to coffee choice for animal lovers around the world.
