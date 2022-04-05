ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, OH

Suspect facing charges for stabbing Orange police officer

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Howard is accused of stabbing...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, OH
Orange, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Police looking for 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls shot in Tyler

Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler. Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy