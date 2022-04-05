Judge to hold hearing in Jackson garbage contract case

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Special Judge Jess H. Dickinson scheduled a status conference in the case of Lumumba vs. Jackson City Council over the city’s garbage contract.

The hearing will take place on Friday, April 8 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hinds Chancery Court in Jackson.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba filed an emergency complaint on Monday, April 4 wanting the court to determine the next steps in the garbage collection case.

This comes after Richard’s Disposal collected trash under an emergency contract without pay on Friday, April 1. The same day, the City Council voted 4-3 against the approval of the emergency contract.

Mayor Lumumba exercised his veto power, however, council members claimed the mayor did not have veto power to override their decision.

Read the filed status order below:

