ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Judge to hold hearing in Jackson garbage contract case

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f96FC_0f0DpdxS00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Special Judge Jess H. Dickinson scheduled a status conference in the case of Lumumba vs. Jackson City Council over the city’s garbage contract.

The hearing will take place on Friday, April 8 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hinds Chancery Court in Jackson.

Jackson could file lawsuit over garbage disposal site closure

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba filed an emergency complaint on Monday, April 4 wanting the court to determine the next steps in the garbage collection case.

This comes after Richard’s Disposal collected trash under an emergency contract without pay on Friday, April 1. The same day, the City Council voted 4-3 against the approval of the emergency contract.

Mayor Lumumba exercised his veto power, however, council members claimed the mayor did not have veto power to override their decision.

Read the filed status order below:

Filed-Status-Order Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Yazoo City police chief suspended by city council

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Joey Head was suspended by the city council on Monday, March 21. The Yazoo Herald reported he was suspended for five days without pay. Meeting minutes stated the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would consider further discipline for exhibited favoritism, malfeasance and misconduct. According to the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes claims mayor illegally signed garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the garbage dispute in Jackson continues, one councilman is accusing the mayor of running the city like a mob boss. Richard’s Disposal trucks came in and out of gates near Hawkins Field Airport on Friday, April 1. They have been collecting trash throughout the city, but city leaders are split […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson City Council#The Hinds Chancery Court#The City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three charged with capital murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced three people were charged with capital murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old Police said Kaymin Blackmon, 19; Dewitt Anderson, 34; and Cedric Banks, 37, have been accused of killing 18-year-old Amya Carey. According to investigators, Carey had been assaulted and shot multiple times. Her body […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New Orleans homicide suspect believed to be in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for a man who may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area. Police are looking for William Powell III in connection to a homicide on March 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street. A woman was killed at the scene just […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

Woman accused of robbing Jackson business over prom dress

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified a woman wanted in connection to a robbery that happened at K.O. Designs. The robbery happened at the Briarwood Drive business on Friday, April 1, 2022. Witnesses said the woman, who was identified as Teva Thomas, along with a male and a female juvenile, entered the location with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Summit after chase

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 31, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after a chase. Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they tried to stop a black 2010 Kia Forte on Delaware Avenue in McComb. They said the vehicle did […]
SUMMIT, MS
WJTV 12

Large hail falls in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several reports of ping pong to golf ball sized hail came in from northern Rankin County early Tuesday morning. 12 News viewer Barin Foregger sent in this video of the loud hail falling outside of his home north of Brandon. The National Weather Service in Jackson had a severe thunderstorm warning […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Pike County chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, March 31. Deputies said they tried to pull over a 2010 black Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver led deputies on a short chase before crashing at the intersection of Avenue H and […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy