U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, says his Striking Workers Healthcare Protection Act would require employers to keep providing health insurance to workers on strike. “Any union worker knows, strikes are always a last resort. Workers want to reach a fair agreement, so they can keep going to work and providing for their families. Workers almost never recover all the lost wages from a strike. But sometimes it’s the only option,” Brown said.

HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO