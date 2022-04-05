Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Resident’ & More

9-1-1 finally returned to Fox for its spring premiere, and it was filled with plenty of action and raw emotion. What the episode was missing, however, was two key characters who've been absent for a little while: fan-favorite couple Maddie and Chimney. Maddie Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie, in a heartbreaking twist, stepped out of the picture earlier in the season after harming her and Chimney’s daughter. (In reality, Love Hewitt was on maternity leave.) Kenneth Choi's Chimney left just episodes later, embarking on a quest to find her. With the series now set to catch up with the two of them in next week’s episode, the series’ co-showrunner is previewing what to expect -- and it's not all good news.

