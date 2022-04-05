ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Resident’ & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars because Fox has announced when its scripted dramas and comedies, as well as its animated favorites and unscripted series will be airing season finales this May. It all begins with Call Me Kat on May 5, with MasterChef Junior signing off in June. 9-1-1...

www.wfmz.com

