Wildlife officers free bull elk tangled in tarp, stuck in ditch

LOVELAND, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to rescue a young bull elk stuck in a ditch Monday west of Loveland.

CPW’s Northeast Region tweeted about the encounter Tuesday. The bull elk was tangled in a blue tarp and stuck in mud, as officers found it blowing bubbles in the water and possibly inhaling water too.

Officers had to cut the tarp off because it was so twisted around the elk’s antler, nose and mouth.

CPW officers said the elk would be fine after its rescue, tweeting a video of it leaving the scene . The story serves as a reminder to residents to report these sightings, which was the case in Loveland Monday, so officers can help.

