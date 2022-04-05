Georgia reportedly loses 2 freshman men's hoops players to transfer portal
By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
4 days ago
Georgia struggled mightily during the 2021-22 season, going 6-26 and setting the SEC record for most losses in a season. That led to the Bulldogs replacing coach Tom Crean with former Florida coach Mike White,...
On Wednesday, a task force including the ATF and FBI arrested former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton in Philadelphia in connection to the 2021 murder of an Oconee County, Georgia gas station employee, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Elijah Wood, a 23-year-old employee of the RaceTrac...
On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a former college football quarterback is “fighting for his life.”. According to a GoFundMe page, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein had severe back pain which led him to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back and his condition has worsened.
One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
If you have not heard of the Orbeez Challenge if is taking Florida and Georgia by storm. The Orbeez Challenge was made on Tik Tok and friends believe this to be funny by shooting water pellets at random people. The small water pellets can be very painful and cause permanent...
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
Clemson’s top two quarterbacks faced off against each other in Saturday’s spring game, and after the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reaffirmed that rising junior DJ Uiagalelei is the team’s starter.
As an Orange team member, Uiagalelei finished the spring game with 175 yards and one interception on 17-36 passing. He was also sacked five times for a combined loss of 38 yards in his team’s 7-15 loss to the White team.
“DJ [Uiagalelei] is definitely our starter,” Swinney said. “He’s had a great spring. He’s not done anything to not be the starter.”
Meanwhile, second-string mid-year enrollee Cade Klubnik had 106 passing...
Comments / 0