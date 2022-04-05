Georgia reportedly loses 2 freshman men's hoops players to transfer portal

Clemson’s top two quarterbacks faced off against each other in Saturday’s spring game, and after the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reaffirmed that rising junior DJ Uiagalelei is the team’s starter. As an Orange team member, Uiagalelei finished the spring game with 175 yards and one interception on 17-36 passing. He was also sacked five times for a combined loss of 38 yards in his team’s 7-15 loss to the White team. “DJ [Uiagalelei] is definitely our starter,” Swinney said. “He’s had a great spring. He’s not done anything to not be the starter.” Meanwhile, second-string mid-year enrollee Cade Klubnik had 106 passing...

