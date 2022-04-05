ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, UT

Charges pending after gun brought to Beaver Co. school

By Spencer Joseph
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Beaver High School was locked down Monday after reports of a gun at the school.

A call came in at approximately 2:00pm on Monday about two kids playing with a gun, and every officer that was on duty responded and apprehended the two students.

Although the weapon reported was an airsoft gun, the students involved in the incident face criminal charges.

"There have been 21 school shootings within our nation, this year alone and over 113 since 2018. This is not a joking matter. We are greatful (sic) for the way this turned out today and hope to never relive what some communities have had to endure," said Beaver County Sheriff Cameron Noel.

Although the gun was not a danger to anyone at the school, the sheriff's office says this is a wake-up call to parents that no type of gun belongs on campus

"We live in a different society... you go to school for education to come to interact with your friends, to participate in sporting events or in clubs. There's no place in that there's a need for a toy gun or an airsoft gun or a real gun in a vehicle," said Captain Cody Black, Undersheriff for Beaver County.

Captain Black added that the situation with the airsoft gun was particularly disturbing as it did not have an orange tip so could've been mistaken for a real gun.

The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAR News

Verrado High School staff disarms student who brought gun to campus

PHOENIX – Staff at a West Valley high school disarmed a student who brought a gun to campus Wednesday morning, authorities said. Police arrested the 15-year-boy after two Verrado High School staff members got the gun away from him, Carissa Planalp, public information officer for the Buckeye Police Department, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
BUCKEYE, AZ
