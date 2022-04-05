Charges pending after gun brought to Beaver Co. school

Beaver High School was locked down Monday after reports of a gun at the school.

A call came in at approximately 2:00pm on Monday about two kids playing with a gun, and every officer that was on duty responded and apprehended the two students.

Although the weapon reported was an airsoft gun, the students involved in the incident face criminal charges.

"There have been 21 school shootings within our nation, this year alone and over 113 since 2018. This is not a joking matter. We are greatful (sic) for the way this turned out today and hope to never relive what some communities have had to endure," said Beaver County Sheriff Cameron Noel.

Although the gun was not a danger to anyone at the school, the sheriff's office says this is a wake-up call to parents that no type of gun belongs on campus

"We live in a different society... you go to school for education to come to interact with your friends, to participate in sporting events or in clubs. There's no place in that there's a need for a toy gun or an airsoft gun or a real gun in a vehicle," said Captain Cody Black, Undersheriff for Beaver County.

Captain Black added that the situation with the airsoft gun was particularly disturbing as it did not have an orange tip so could've been mistaken for a real gun.

