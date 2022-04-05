ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck fire forces closure of transition ramp to SR-163

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A truck reportedly burst into flames off the southbound Interstate 805 ramp to southbound state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area, leading to a closure of the transition Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the vehicle fire was unknown, but an ABC 10News viewer recorded video of the truck fully engulfed in flames off the freeway lanes.

It took crews just under an hour to put out the fire, but the incident prompted the “long term” closure of the transition ramp, accordindg to the CHP.

The CHP did not provide an estimated time for the ramp to reopen.

A hazardous materials crew was also summoned to the scene after fuel was reportedly spilled on the roadway and on nearby brush.

No injuries were immediately reported.

