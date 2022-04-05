ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Investigators looking into Hart Hotel fire in Bakersfield

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 4 days ago
An early morning fire inside a room at a downtown hotel brought nearly two dozen city and county emergency units flooding into the area.

The call went out just after 2:30 a.m. of a fire at the Hart Hotel on 19th Street near I Street.

Fire crews were notified of a fire inside a corner room on the 3rd floor.

Firefighters did a sweep to ensure all the residents were evacuated.

Six engines and three ladder trucks were called out initially.

The fire was contained in a single room with smoke and water damage.

No one was injured.

Officials are looking into the cause.

ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

