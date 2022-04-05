ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 797 additional cases show rising trend as BA.2 subvariant dominates every U.S. region

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 797 additional cases show rising trend as BA.2 subvariant dominates every U.S. region

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 797 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The 4,566 cases recorded in the past week translate into a seven-day moving average of 652 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 35.2% over the last 30 days.

While the numbers and rates are still low — only about 2.3% of the peak seen in mid-January — they have stopped falling. Lehigh County has seen its case rate increasing over the last week, while Northampton County’s rate has been holding steady, though it is higher than Lehigh’s.

To date, there have been 2.78 million infections statewide.

The latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the new subvariant of omicron, labeled BA.2, is the dominant strain in each of the 10 health care regions in the U.S.

Pennsylvania is part of Region 3, where BA.2 accounted for 67.7% of all coronavirus infections for the week ending April 2. Rates vary from 52.7% in Region 8 in the upper Midwest to 84.3% in Region 1 in New England. The national average is 72.2% of recent infections.

Countries in Europe have been experiencing pandemic-high case rates due to the new variation on omicron.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that population-adjusted rates in Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Canada are all markedly higher than the domestic rate — almost 40 times higher in Germany and 26 times higher in France. Whether BA.2 will bring spikes of those magnitudes to the U.S. is a matter of speculation.

Hospitalization rates are increasing in the United Kingdom and France, but not in Germany.

Hospitalizations

Although case rates have begun to increase, hospitalization rates continue to decline on average, but the rate of decline is diminishing.

There were 424 people hospitalized in Pennsylvania as of midday Tuesday, compared with 417 Monday. Of those, 59 were in intensive care, and 47 were on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have decreased 12.9% over the last week, and are down 63.8% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 43 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, compared with 42 Monday, including four in intensive care, and three on ventilators. Local hospitalizations have increased 7.8% over the last week, and are down 56.5% in the last 30 days.

Deaths

There were 32 additional deaths reported Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 15.7, compared with 21 a week ago, a decrease of 25.2% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 44,348 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 8.67 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 67.7% of the population. An additional 2.1 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 22.41 million shots have been put into the arms of 10.77 million people, or 84.1% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 474,116 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 70.3% of the local population. In total, 551,504 locals have received 1,172,157 shots in the arm, accounting for 81.8% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 7,638 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 2,663 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is down 53% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 48.9% over the last 30 days.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 278 in the past week, with 136 in Lehigh County, 142 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 168,801.

Deaths: Five new deaths in the past week (four in Lehigh County, and one in Northampton County). That brings the total to 2,317 (1,234 in Lehigh, and 1,083 in Northampton).

Comments / 20

eh no thanks
4d ago

Its almost voting time.... we should be locked down by May or maybe they'll just scare the masses from voting in person, again. Either way... con jobs are headed our way.

Reply(2)
23
maybe maybe not
4d ago

But, But, I thought that's what all these vaccines were for. lf you can go shopping, or out to dinner, or to a sports game, then you can go out and vote.

Reply(2)
17
Rachel Pettit
3d ago

I'm sure the Branch Covidians who still worship Dr.Falsi & insist on wearing their masks while they're alone in their cars & walking down the street will continue to lose their minds over any new valiants but the rest of us normal ppl don't care anymore, we're over this Plandemic. We're over the masking, we're over the lockdowns, we're over the mandates & we're over the BS. We the ppl are tired of it & will be moving on w/our lives.

Reply
11
Allentown, PA
