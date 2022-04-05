Some local boys lacrosse games postponed or canceled over struggle to find referees

A handful of local boys lacrosse games have been postponed or canceled over a shortage of referees, according to the WPIAL. The organization that represents some of those referees is pointing to inadequate pay as one of the causes.

The latest game to be postponed is Trinity High School's game against Chartiers Valley, which was scheduled for Tuesday night.

The news led to a back-and-forth on Twitter Tuesday afternoon between the Trinity athletics page and the Allegheny Lacrosse Official's Association.

In an interview with News Radio KDKA, the WPIAL's Vincent Sortino says nobody on either side is breaking the rules. The athletic directors are able to decide on pay for the referees. As independent contractors, the referees are within their right to accept or decline the work.

He adds it points to a larger issue of referee shortages.

"We have been dealing with an official shortage, the state has, across the board, all sports," Sortino said. "Lacrosse officials seem to really be in demand right now. We need more officials in that area."

The current per game rate for lacrosse referees is $80, per a five-year agreement between local athletic directors.

ALOA board member Sean Cannon said the organization has long been excluded from those conversations, but it went to the athletic directors last year asking for a $10 per game raise.

Cannon said they never heard back, but claims some schools are paying the $90 per game anyways.

"We're here to work the game when you treat our work with the respect and dignity that it deserves," he said.

Now, Cannon says some referees are choosing to decline work at schools paying $80, especially those that require a long commute.

“Why would we drive 80 miles round trip for $80 when it will cost me $40 just to fill up my gas tank” he said.

However, Trinity athletic director Ricci Rich said he and other athletic directors who pay the $80 rate have budgeted for it, with little room to change this year.

“We're following the agreement we have," he said. "To be informed the day before and morning of that says 'hey, you have to cancel because nobody can work your games,' it's frustrating."

He adds the agreement, which took effect in 2016, calls for a two dollar a year raise.

In terms of a solution, Sortino says the WPIAL is working to find one. The league does not assign referees for the regular season. It is typically done by personnel in contact with schools and organizations like the ALOA.

"That's the discussion I had with our male officials rep this morning," he said. "He is in contact with the assigner of those officials to try to be more creative and try to help this situation a little."

