Niagara, NY

Aquarium of Niagara announces the death of 41-year-old harbor seal named Sandy

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The Aquarium of Niagara has announced the death of its 41-year-old harbor seal named Sandy.

The aquarium said Sandy "was humanely euthanized on Monday after a period of declining health." Sandy was moved off-exhibit for monitoring and treatment previously after the animal care team observed changes in behavior.

"The Aquarium’s animal care staff and veterinarians made the decision to euthanize after several variations of treatment were ineffective in improving Sandy’s condition," a release says.

According to the aquarium, Sandy was the oldest and longest-living marine mammal at the aquarium and one of the oldest harbor seals living under human care.

It’s never easy to say goodbye to an animal, especially one who has been with us for more than four decades. In addition to the countless number of visitors she delighted, Sandy also made a huge impact on the lives of those who worked with her. At the start of my career, Sandy was the first harbor seal I had the privilege to work with. Patient and forgiving, Sandy proved to be our greatest teacher, and she will be truly missed.
- Gary Siddall, president & CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara

Sandy was brought to the Aquarium of Niagara after being rescued off the coast of Washington state in 1980 as an abandoned pup.

