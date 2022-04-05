ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

BWL: 3,000 without power in downtown, west side of Lansing

By Lauren Shields
 4 days ago
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting power outages from downtown to the west side of Lansing as of 3:15 p.m. today, affecting close to 3,000 customers.

Outages span west from South Washington Avenue to Harriet Avenue and north from Moores River Drive to West Saginaw Street.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

WLNS

Man shot on E. Malcolm X St. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a 33-year-old man was shot on the side of his body Monday night. The man was found on the 1300 block of E. Malcolm X St. in Lansing after police say they were called to the area around 8:14 p.m. The victim was not very open with information, […]
LANSING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Home on Binghamton’s West Side

Binghamton firefighters extinguished a blaze in a two-story house on the West Side of the city. The fire in the two-family residence at 4 Thorp Street was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police officers reported smoke coming from the building when they arrived at the scene. The blaze appeared...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Police investigating west side shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that transpired Sunday afternoon on the west side. At around 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police received a report of a shooting involving two cars at the area of West Sixth and Sioux streets, according to a press release from the department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WILX-TV

Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees, the city of East Lansing charged people living there are against the law. The fees are called “franchise fees.” They were added to electric bills for East Lansing residents who get their power through the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL).
EAST LANSING, MI
citybureau.org

Tackling Food Apartheid on the West Side

This story was produced by City Bureau and co-published by South Side Weekly. Forty acres and a mule”— referencing the first act of reparations temporarily granted to formerly enslaved people after the Civil War—didn’t make it past 1865, and definitely has not translated to West Side neighborhoods where mostly Black residents scarcely have land ownership, nor the means to grow their own food. Traveling west on the #70 bus past Kedzie Avenue or on the Green Line past Ashland Avenue, you will squint and search to spot any grocery store. The same realization hit Liz Abunaw when she first traveled to Austin—a trip that would launch her long journey toward establishing a Black-owned grocery store in the neighborhood, named Forty Acres Fresh Market.
CHICAGO, IL
