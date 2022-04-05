'Spark GGB!' touts community-wide arts, culture assessment

Leaders in the Green Bay arts community announced a new initiative Tuesday to assess the role of the arts in the Greater Green Bay community.

The Bay Area Arts & Culture Alliance and local community partners have announced Spark GGB! , a first-of-its-kind community-wide arts and culture assessment of Greater Green Bay.

According to a statement from Greater Green Bay Chamber, the goal is to harness the area’s creative potential and develop and accelerate a shared vision for its future.

Partners involved in the assessment include the Greater Green Bay Chamber, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay, Discover Green Bay, City of Green Bay and more.

Beyond just looking at the local arts scene, BAACA says Spark GGB! will also closely examine existing activity in the arts sector, alongside the business, health, education and public sectors through data and environmental analysis, community surveying and town halls, and more than 50 individual interviews.

The assessment is intended to develop a "shared vision and vocabulary" for the role of arts and culture in the community. More information on the project can be found here.