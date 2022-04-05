ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes waiting for scan results before deciding summer plans

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7Y6c_0f0DnDhk00

Ben Stokes hopes to have a clearer picture of his summer plans following scans on his knee.

The England vice-captain suffered problems during the tour of the West Indies, as Joe Root’s side slumped to a Test series defeat after a disappointing loss in Grenada.

Stokes is set for further checks in a bid to determine how he can move forwards, with the domestic season about to resume ahead of another busy summer international schedule starting against New Zealand in June.

“(With) my knee problems out in the Caribbean, I am getting all the scans … so I literally can’t make any plans until we see what is going on there,” Stokes said on 4C’s Round the Wicket podcast.

“At the moment, no training until I get these scans, then we find out what is going on, then hopefully can make a plan from there on.”

Following draws in the first two Test matches, England undid all their efforts with a poor batting display in Grenada as the West Indies went on to win by 10 wickets.

Stokes, though, feels the squad can learn from their shortcomings to produce more consistent results under pressure.

“I said in the changing room after the last game, unfortunately all that hard work we put in the first two games is going to be forgotten about because of how this last game has gone, and that’s just how sport goes,” Stokes said.

“It’s what people focus on, but I think what we just need to do is to obviously just play the man a bit more rather than the situation.

“It’s something we have all been guilty of even with the ball and with the bat – sometimes when we get into quite crunch situations, we can be a bit guilty of playing the situation over playing the man.

“I think that is something that this whole group can take forward, just really break it down a lot simpler and just go ‘right, it’s me against you’ rather than me against the whole situation of this whole game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ben Stokes
newschain

Ben Stokes takes only wicket before lunch as England bowlers toil on flat pitch

Ben Stokes claimed the only wicket of the fourth morning as England’s second Test against the West Indies continued meandering on a lifeless pitch in Barbados. Bat has dominated ball in exaggerated fashion at the Kensington Oval, famously home to some of the fiercest fast bowlers in Caribbean history, and England’s hopes of forcing the game forward were once against frustrated.
SPORTS
newschain

Ben Stokes pays tribute to father Ged after ‘memorable’ hundred

Ben Stokes chalked up his dazzling century in Barbados as a “cheers” to his late father. Stokes has experienced 20 long and emotional months since his last Test hundred, losing dad Ged to cancer, struggling to recover from a badly broken finger and taking a sabbatical from the game to preserve his mental health.
SPORTS
newschain

Wigan beat Lincoln to extend lead in League One

Callum Lang’s double helped Wigan extend their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 win against Lincoln. Lang put the Latics in front in the eighth minute but Anthony Scully quickly pulled one back for the Imps. Will Keane restored the lead for Wigan...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scans#Caribbean#Grenada
newschain

Frustrated boss Steve Bruce promises summer of change at West Brom

Steve Bruce described West Brom’s 3-1 defeat to Stoke as “frustrating” as they missed the chance to cut the gap to the play-offs. Jake Livermore’s own goal and Jacob Brown’s header put the Potters into a two-goal lead before Lewis Baker’s stoppage-time goal secured the points after Callum Robinson had pulled one back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ben Compton celebrates maiden ton as Kent fight back against Essex

Ben Compton notched his maiden first-class century in England as Kent closed in on Essex’s mammoth first-innings total in their LV= County Championship Division One clash. Compton, the South African-born grandson of former England great Denis Compton, scored a patient 129 in Chelmsford as Kent ended day three on 405 for five – 109 runs behind the hosts’ 514.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Pakistan’s embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s political opposition ousted the country’s embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him. The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious...
CHINA
newschain

Dreams come true for Waley-Cohen – a Corinthian by any definition

A Corinthian is defined as “involving the highest standards of amateur sportsmanship”. That certainly applies to Sam Waley-Cohen, who retired from the saddle in a blaze of glory with victory in the Grand National on Saturday. He achieved more than many riders do in their professional careers, despite...
SPORTS
newschain

Duchess of Cornwall presents Grand National trophy

The Duchess of Cornwall has presented the trophy to the owner of Grand National winning horse Noble Yeats. Camilla was at Aintree on Saturday as crowds returned to the racecourse to watch the steeplechase for the first time since 2019. Some racegoers shouted hello as the duchess arrived at the...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy