ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

OSP identifies victim in fatal I-5 crash near Roseburg

By KVAL
kpic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - OSP has identified the victim in this morning's fatal crash on I-5 north...

kpic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, OR
Roseburg, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTTS

Fatal Crash Near Lebanon

A crash on Native Drive southwest of Lebanon leaves one man dead and two others badly hurt. Troopers say Casey Rader, 33, from Conway was riding in a pickup when it ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Another man and a woman suffered serious injuries. All three...
LEBANON, MO
kpic

Roseburg man killed in crash on Hwy 138

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A Roseburg man died Sunday when his pickup truck went off Highway 138 and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said. Paul T. Wells, 57, of Roseburg was westbound when his truck crossed the eastbound lane and left the road. The truck went down an embankment and hit a tree.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garry Davis
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
REDFOX, KY
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victim of fatal crash involving pedestrian; driver arrested for motor vehicle homicide, DUI

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the victim of a fatal crash Thursday night involving a pedestrian and arrested the driver for motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Officers were called to a person hit by a car around 10:23 p.m. Police arrived at the scene near 26th and Lake streets and found the vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Corolla, on its top.
OMAHA, NE
KGET

Man arrested in fatal I-5 crash that injured 3 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty in connection with a crash late Tuesday that killed a woman and injured three children, according to California Highway Patrol. Juan Morales Jr., 18, was the driver in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 11 p.m. on Interstate 5 near Grapevine […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osp#I 5#Traffic Accident#Dodge
CBS Denver

3 Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic when they hit the truck. The two people in the sedan died at the scene, police say. UPDATE: The driver of the crashed vehicle has been pronounced deceased. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/TC9ctlZokD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 9, 2022 The driver in the truck was taken to the hospital where they, too, died. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
DENVER, CO
kpic

What's being done to keep crashes and fatalities down this year?

EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly 500 people lost their lives in traffic crashes on highways statewide. That's according to data for 2019 - the latest available from the US Department of Transportation. So, what's being done to keep the number of crashes and fatalities down this year?. According to the...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kpic

Reedsport Police arrest Eugene man 'delivering illicit narcotics'

REEDSPORT, Ore. — During the early morning hours of Saturday April 2, Reedsport Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a white '05 Toyota Sequoia on Hwy 38 at Third Avenue in the Reedsport. During the course of this traffic stop, the officers were able to develop reasonable suspicion...
REEDSPORT, OR
WJBF

Allendale Police Department requests SLED to investigate shooting incident

ALLENDALE, Sc. (WJBF) – After a report of shots fired, the Allendale Police Department was called to the area of East Railroad avenue and Albecon street. According to the Allendale Police Department Facebook page, upon arrival officers from the Allendale Police Department and Allendale County Sheriffs Department found that a residence and a vehicle had […]
ALLENDALE, SC
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Young Yakima girl was picked up, dropped off by adult male stranger

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for a male suspect who had suspicious and potentially dangerous contact with a small girl on Wednesday afternoon. According to social media alerts from the Yakima Police Department, the incident occurred on April 6, 2022 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. PST. That’s when a small child was reported missing...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy