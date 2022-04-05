ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sac State names David Patrick as new men’s basketball coach

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryOxs_0f0DmY6O00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State announced Tuesday that David Patrick is the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Patrick brings 17 years of college and international coaching experience. His previous head coaching job was with the University of California, Riverside from 2018 to 2020. Patrick helped turn around the program, leading the Highlanders to their most wins in Division I at 17 in his second season.

The Highlanders went 9-22 the season before Patrick arrived. The program finished eighth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 60.6 points per game during the 2019-20 season.

Patrick, a Bermuda native who moved to Australia at 10 years old, is currently an assistant coach for the Australian National Team.

“I’m ecstatic to be named the new head men’s basketball coach at Sacramento State,” Patrick said in a press release. “After my first conversation with (Sacramento State Director of Athletics) Mark Orr, I could feel his passion and energy for the potential he envisions for Sacramento State Basketball, and his love for the city. I could see the alignment and vision President Nelsen has for Sacramento State athletics, and the positive direction the university is headed.”

Alvin Gentry, Steve Kerr address Sacramento mass shooting

This program has all the characteristics to compete for Big Sky Conference championships. I’ve been around winning at every stop of my coaching journey, and that is the DNA I will instill in this program. My number one goal will be to ensure our young men leave Sacramento State with a degree in hand, and they learn to be leaders in their homes and in the community.

Sacramento State men’s basketball coach David Patrick

Patrick’s last stop was as the associate head coach with the University of Oklahoma this past season. In the 2020-21 season, Patrick served as the assistant head coach for the University of Arkansas, which appeared in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Patrick also had coaching stints with Nicholls State (2005-06), Saint Mary’s College (2006-10), Louisiana State University (2012-16) and Texas Christian University (2016-18) as an assistant coach. Patrick once served as a scout for the Houston Rockets from 2010 to 2012.

We are thrilled to welcome David to Sacramento State to lead our men’s basketball program. David’s vision for our program and his values as a leader of student-athletes align perfectly with our University. He has a wide range of experience, and a proven track record of recruiting and developing student-athletes to meet their goals. I look forward to building a championship basketball program under his leadership. The future is very bright for Hornet basketball.

Sacramento State Director of Athletics Mark Orr
Tiger Woods plans to play in Masters

Along with scouting talent throughout the country, Patrick is known for recruiting heavily in Australia, New Zealand and Germany. Throughout the years, he’s recruited the likes of Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets), Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) and Patty Mills (Nets).

“Sac State is getting more than a brilliant coach, they are getting a guy who will create a culture of success, support and accountability,” Simmons told Hornet Athletics. “I’m excited for the current players to be able to experience a coach who will not only make them better basketball players, but also better men.”

Patrick is the program’s 15th head coach and joins Sac State after an 11-18 season under former interim coach Brandon Laird.

Previously, Jeff Goodman from the website Stadium reported that Sac State interviewed former Sacramento Kings point guard Mike Bibby. The Sacramento Bee later refuted that report, saying Bibby’s camp reached out to Orr and the school, but there wasn’t a formal interview.

Laird served as coach on an interim basis after longtime coach Brain Katz retired in November, citing health concerns. Laird coached under Katz for 10 seasons.

Katz coached the Hornets for 14 seasons and is the winningest coach in the program’s Division I history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Suspect shows off gun in live video before mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours before more than 100 bullets were fired in downtown Sacramento, it appears one of the men police have identified as a suspect posted a video on social media of him holding a gun.  The now-deleted Facebook live video appears to have been posted to the account of Smiley Martin. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Sacramento, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Mike Bibby
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Brandon Laird
FOX40

Third suspect arrested makes first court appearance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The third suspect who was arrested after Sunday’s shooting made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Daviyonne Dawson, 31, faced the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm during Wednesday’s arraignment. Dawson wore an ankle monitor during his court appearance and only spoke when he needed to address […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fresno County woman among those killed in mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County resident was killed Sunday in a mass shooting in Sacramento, officials say. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21 of Selma, was among the six people killed Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s​ Office. “It was a shock,” said Martinez-Andrade’s Stepfather Frank Gonzales. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sac State#Highlanders#Division#Athletics#Big Sky Conference
FOX40

1 killed, 1 badly injured in Roseville motorcycle crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash in Roseville. City officials said a motorcycle crashed in the area of Sunrise Avenue and Francis Drive, which is located along Interstate 80. One person died at the scene, officials said. Another person involved in the crash was […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Organization director talks gang presence in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Three arrests have been made after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday. After widespread speculation about what led to the deadly gunfire, the Sacramento Police Department tied the shooting to gang violence and said they believe at least two groups exchanged gunfire. Sonseeahray spoke with Mervin Brookins, director of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Protester glues hand to table during California hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A legislative hearing in California was disrupted on Wednesday when an animal rights organizer glued her hand to a table and refused to leave. The Assembly Agriculture Committee met to vote on various pieces of legislation. The meeting included a limited public comment session where people are only allowed to say […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
FOX40

Body of missing 9-year-old boy lost in Kern River recovered

KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The body of the missing 9-year-old boy who got lost in the Kern River Saturday has been recovered in the river, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Robert Meyer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered Thursday night near Keyesville and confirmed he was deceased. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy