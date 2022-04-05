ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jury selection underway for Denver man charged in wife's 2015 death

9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — After numerous delays, opening statements are expected sometime Wednesday in the trial for Robert Feldman who is charged in the 2015 death of his wife Stacy. Jury selection began Tuesday morning in the case against Robert Feldman who faces a single count of first-degree murder in his wife's death....

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man allegedly stabs estranged wife to death in the Bronx

VAN NEST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife to death inside her Bronx home, prosecutors said Friday. Exiquio Castillo, 47, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Feb. 16 attack, District Attorney Darcel Clark […]
BRONX, NY
9NEWS

Man who hit, dragged boy with SUV sentenced to 30 days

AURORA, Colo. — A man who hit and dragged an 11-year-old boy in Aurora with his SUV in June 2021 has been sentenced to 12 months probation and 30 days in jail. According to court records, Hector Eduardo Garcia pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge. Six other counts were dismissed.
AURORA, CO
WANE 15

County man charged in ORV accidental death of wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 51-year-old man driving an off-road vehicle at a party Feb. 5 has been charged with causing the death of his wife, who was a passenger. Thomas P. Tippmann, Jr., of the 8500 block of Flutter Road, was charged Tuesday with causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Drowning#Jury Trial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Hays man arrested in connection to wife’s death

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man has been arrested for the murder of his wife. According to a criminal complaint obtained by KSN News from the Ellis County Attorney’s Office, Jay Naldo Schumacher, the defendant, faces the following alleged charges: Murder in the first degree – inherently dangerous felony – mistreatment of a dependent […]
HAYS, KS
Law & Crime

76-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Bank President’s Wife to Death in 1971

After more than 50 years, authorities say they finally charged a Massachusetts man for murdering a bank president’s wife. Arthur Louis Massei, 76, was already on law enforcement radar going back years because of a latent fingerprint found on the car of victim Natalie Scheublin, 54. Investigators said the brought the case to a grand jury after a woman recently told them the defendant bragged about once killing someone with a knife.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
CBS Denver

3 Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic when they hit the truck. The two people in the sedan died at the scene, police say. UPDATE: The driver of the crashed vehicle has been pronounced deceased. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/TC9ctlZokD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 9, 2022 The driver in the truck was taken to the hospital where they, too, died. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Peoria Street in Aurora Friday night

AURORA, Colo. — Two people who had been shot were then involved in a crash in Aurora and died, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). Someone who police said had a gunshot wound was driving southbound on Peoria Street near Interstate 70 when they veered to the left and crashed into another vehicle that was going northbound on Peoria Street near 33rd Avenue. There was also a passenger in that vehicle with a possible gunshot wound, DPD said.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Plane reported missing in Larimer County, landed safely in Wyoming, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — A small single-engine plane that was reported missing Sunday morning in the Masonville area has been located safely, according to officials. Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Civil Air Patrol and Poudre Fire Authority searched for a reported plane crash in the Masonville area Sunday morning after the FAA lost communication with the aircraft.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
WCAX

Sentencing underway for Burlington man charged with murder plot

St. Michael’s women’s basketball player bounces back from her third knee injury. Despite experiencing the same injury multiple times, Danielle Scaperrotta still finds a way to smile. Stuck in Vermont: Musicians Jeremiah and Annemieke McLane move into their new home. Updated: 4 hours ago. For many families, surviving...
BURLINGTON, VT
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy