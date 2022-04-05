ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesker Park Zoo announces passing of clouded leopard

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced on Facebook the passing of an 18-year-old clouded leopard named Miri.

According to the Facebook post, Miri has been a long time attraction, since moving to the zoo in March 2005 from Columbus Zoo. Officials say Miri was suffering from renal failure resulting in pain and discomfort, so the decision for humane euthanasia was made.

Mesker Park Zoo welcomes a new baby animal

The median life expectancy for a clouded leopard is 13.1 years. Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden say Miri was one of the oldest clouded leopards in managed populations.

