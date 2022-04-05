ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Markets are hankering to find out the Fed’s plan to shrink its $9 trillion balance sheet. They should get their wish Wednesday

By Greg Robb
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzYKt_0f0Dlql900
Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a NABE meeting last month. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Markets have been craving information about how the Federal Reserve plans to shrink its massive $9 trillion balance sheet. They will get their wish Wednesday when the Fed releases minutes of its March meeting.

Last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank made “excellent progress” on the balance sheet and the parameters would come with the minutes.

“We’ll...

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

This forecast model says interest rates are nearing a peak. Bond investors will reap the rewards.

Interest rates are more likely to fall in coming months than rise. Such a prediction seems ludicrous on its face, of course. It seems certain that U.S. interest rates will rise, with the only uncertainty being how much. The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee meeting in March, released this week, show that the Fed is ready to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments at its meetings later this year. The emerging consensus is that these and other developments will “scare the bond market witless again.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantitative Tightening#Stock#Treasury Department#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair
MarketWatch

These inflation protection funds are on sale

Actual panic about inflation seems to be spiraling upward. But investments that will try to protect us from the ravages of inflation seem to be getting cheaper. Weird, right? Only on Wall Street. But this is good news for retirees, who stand more to lose from inflation than pretty much...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

I’m 61, left my job due to medical reasons, and made $150,000 from the sale of my home. I’d like to work for at least another 5 years. Can I still retire? If so, how?

I recently sold my house and had to leave my job due to a medical issue that was easily resolved, and I am now fine. I have approximately $150,000 in my checking account from the sale of my house. I am unsure what to do with this and have considered contacting a financial adviser. I will be turning 62 in May.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
MarketWatch

Biogen stock edges lower after Medicare restrictions on Aduhelm finalized

Shares of Biogen Inc. BIIB, +1.47% fell 0.3% in the extended session Thursday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said they had finalized their policies about covering the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others. As it signaled in January, CMS said that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in clinical trials. CMS will provide "enhanced access" and coverage for people with Medicare participating in CMS-approved studies, it said. CMS said it considered more than 10,000 comments and more than 250 peer-reviewed documents in making its final determination. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but sales have been disappointing. Shares of Biogen ended the regular trading day up 0.9%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold logs weekly gain, despite rising Treasury yields, dollar

Gold futures ended modestly higher Friday, logging a weekly gain as traders brushed off typically negative factors like rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar. rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to close at $1,945.60 an ounce on Comex, leaving it up 1.1% for the week. May silver. SIK22,. +0.69%. rose...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
MISSOURI STATE
MarketWatch

Opinion: Congress and taxpayers should both say no to restoring these muni-bond provisions

The Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan left out two major provisions that aim to reduce state and local government financing costs. Due to intense lobbying by the Bond Dealers Association, the Government Finance Officers Association, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties and U.S. Conference of Mayors, among others, those proposals are expected to be resurrected in smaller separate bills later this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

127K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy