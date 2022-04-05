Markets are hankering to find out the Fed’s plan to shrink its $9 trillion balance sheet. They should get their wish Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a NABE meeting last month. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Markets have been craving information about how the Federal Reserve plans to shrink its massive $9 trillion balance sheet. They will get their wish Wednesday when the Fed releases minutes of its March meeting.

Last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank made “excellent progress” on the balance sheet and the parameters would come with the minutes.

“We’ll...