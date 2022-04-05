ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 225-point drop led by losses for Boeing, Salesforce Inc. stocks

By MarketWatch Automation
 4 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Tuesday afternoon with shares of Boeing and Salesforce Inc. seeing the biggest losses for the blue-chip average. Shares of Boeing BA and Salesforce Inc. CRM have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow DJIA was most recently trading 226 points (0.7%) lower. Boeing's shares are down $8.52 (4.5%) while those of Salesforce Inc. have declined $8.90 (4.1%), combining for an approximately 115-point drag on the Dow. Walt Disney DIS, Caterpillar CAT, and Apple Inc. AAPL are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

