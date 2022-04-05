Dow's 225-point drop led by losses for Boeing, Salesforce Inc. stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Tuesday afternoon with shares of Boeing and Salesforce Inc. seeing the biggest losses for the blue-chip average. Shares of Boeing BA and Salesforce Inc. CRM have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow DJIA was most recently trading 226 points (0.7%) lower. Boeing's shares are down $8.52 (4.5%) while those of Salesforce Inc. have declined $8.90 (4.1%), combining for an approximately 115-point drag on the Dow. Walt Disney DIS, Caterpillar CAT, and Apple Inc. AAPL are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
