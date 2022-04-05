Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury April 15th

One Erie summertime favorite is making a return after a two-year hiatus. Mayor Joe Schember said 2022 is Erie’s comeback year. One big event “coming back” is CelebrateErie. “It’s a very local event and getting people involved, I think everybody loves it. We are really happy that COVID has kind of slowed down enough that […]
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury City Council gave its informal approval to a downtown social district during its meeting on Tuesday. A downtown social district would allow patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments in Salisbury to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks and public areas in the social district.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s gearing up to be a busy spring for Laurel Main Street. The non-profit organization hosts several events throughout the year to help the businesses it serves. “All of our funding comes from and goes back into the community,” said Caroline Burks, Laurel Main Street...
It will be the first in person event since 2019 for Salisbury and everybody is ready for a good time. The Salisbury Cheerwine festival preparations are underway and getting ready for the huge outdoor festival in May. May 21 head into downtown Salisbury for Cheerwine inspired food, barbeque and other...
Maryland's legendary-yet-forgotten Elktonia Beach will soon be given proper treatment after the five-acre property was recently confirmed to be getting developed into a history-themed waterfront park in Annapolis.
Fayetteville, N.C. — In honor of Women's History Month, Fayetteville is celebrating its more than 70 women-owned businesses in downtown. In one building downtown across from the Market House, six women-owned businesses opened up. Friends Juawana Colbert and Santina Thomas started The Sip Room on Hay Street, a wine...
CAMDEN, Del. – Rider Pride Day took over Caesar Rodney High school on Saturday, extracurricular activities, sports teams, community organizations, and businesses all filled the parking lot. “Walking around just hearing music hearing the children laughing and being here with all of their friends,” says newly appointed Superintendent of schools, Christine Alois.
J-1 students passing on resort because of lack of rentals. Up until the early 2000s, college students flocked to Ocean City for summer jobs. Back then, the students could get a list of available house or apartment rentals and find something that fit their needs before entering a summertime lease so they could make money before going back to school.
The cherry blossoms’ peak bloom has come and gone, and now it’s time for colorful tulips to take center stage. If you’re looking to stroll through fields overflowing with spring blooms, pick your own flowers or capture a few selfies, check out Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Virginia.
The last of the remaining 400 Hopkins Farm cows were sold and left the farm Feb. 4. That brought to an end more than 80 years of cows and a dairy farm operation on the family farm west of Lewes. Now, owners Ingrid and Amy Hopkins are formulating a plan...
KENT CO., Del. – To meet the growing needs of the community, Bayhealth Community Pharmacy Kent Campus is now open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. We’re told the front doors of the pharmacy will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the pharmacy will operate as a “closed-door” pharmacy during all other hours, with prescriptions continuing to be filled during these times. These prescriptions will be available for pick up at the desk in the main lobby of Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus.
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) is celebrating a significant chunk of change coming their way. Delegate Wayne Hartman and State Senator Mary Beth Carozza worked with the fire department to secure $1.35 million from the state’s budget surplus. Upgrades Needed. President of...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chalk Walk is returning to downtown Knoxville for the first time since 2019, and this year Dogwood Arts said 2022 will have plenty of new additions for people to enjoy. The 2022 Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk will take place in Market Square on Saturday, April...
SALISBURY — In celebration of April Fool’s, stories and community, Scoville Memorial Library presents “Anansi- the Trickster Spider: A West African Folktale” performed by Leslie Elias and Daniel Saed of Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater. The participatory storytelling experience and show for all ages will be held at 11 a.m. April 2.
CRISFIELD, Md. – Crisfield Mayor Barry Dize has announced the settlement of Carvel Hall to Phoenix Real Estate Holdings. We’re told Mayor Dize officially signed the deed on March 31st, concluding negotiations for a particularly important piece of real estate allowing opportunities to both new business and job growth for Crisfield and its residents.
SALISBURY, Md- Businesses across all different sectors, from welding to shipping met in Salisbury Wednesday as part of the Foundation to Blade Event. Their goal is to find out how they can fit into the 1.5 billion dollar future of Offshore wind on Delmarva. “We need to expand the supply...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Downtown Crawfish Jam Music Festival will return Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Walthall Park in Hattiesburg. The event will feature live music from local and regional bands. Music is set to start at 11:00 a.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. There will also be food and beverages. There will be […]
SALISBURY, Md.– Did you miss Pi Day this year? If you did, don’t worry! The Foodie Team knows where you can find pies all year long. Check out their visit to The Ugly Pie. The Ugly Pie’s menu changes daily so you can stay up to date with them on their Facebook page. They are located at 501 West Main Street Suite 1-C in Salisbury. And if go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
