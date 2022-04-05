Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury April 15th

KENT CO., Del. – To meet the growing needs of the community, Bayhealth Community Pharmacy Kent Campus is now open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. We’re told the front doors of the pharmacy will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the pharmacy will operate as a “closed-door” pharmacy during all other hours, with prescriptions continuing to be filled during these times. These prescriptions will be available for pick up at the desk in the main lobby of Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus.

