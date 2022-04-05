ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Katie Price spends £179k on a Ferrari despite driving ban

By Celebretainment
deltanews.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Price has spent £179k on a Ferrari despite not being allowed to drive. The 43-year-old ex-glamour model - who was arrested for drink-driving following a crash in September 2021 and as a result received a two-year driving ban - is reportedly "gifting" the luxury car to herself and "can't wait"...

www.deltanews.tv

The Independent

Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price

Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods has denied using threatening, insulting or abusive words and behaviour against his partner.The reality TV star, 33, is alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model was inside, after she left his home following a row.Mr Woods was accompanied by Ms Price, 43, as he attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.Dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans, the former Love Island contestant appeared in the dock to confirm his details and enter a not guilty plea to the Section 4 public order offence.The court heard the charge relates to an incident in Great Dunlow, Essex, on August 22, when the couple allegedly had an “argument” in the defendant’s home.Ms Price was pictured with her fiancé outside court wearing a dark-tinted visor with green leggings and a black top before sitting in the public gallery during the brief hearing.Woods will not be represented through legal aid at his trial, in which five witnesses including neighbours will be called, the court heard.Bench chair Don Wickes released him on unconditional bail ahead of summary trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 16.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin shares reaction to father Alec having seventh baby with wife Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping summer dress

Sofia Vergara always sports the sexiest looks and on Thursday it was no different as she wowed followers in a stunning summer ensemble. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Modern Family actress looked incredible as she snapped herself in a gorgeous Saloni dress which she matched with sultry black stilettos and a chic, black, Hermes bag.
CELEBRITIES
96.9 KISS FM

Want to Go to the Drive-In? Tascosa Drive-In Raising Prices

One of the great things in life is going to the movies. What's even better is going to the movies at a drive-in and Amarillo is lucky to have the Tascosa Drive-In. I don't know about you but I always love going to the drive-in, because it makes wondering if our parents and grandparents had the same excitement going.
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Dave Naylor of the Mail on Sunday dies at 77

Dave Naylor, a former senior member of The Mail on Sunday's design team, has died aged 77. From 1993 to 2015 Dave created eye-catching and award-winning news and features pages, as well as many of the paper's popular special supplements. Originally from Lincolnshire, Dave moved to London to learn his...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE

