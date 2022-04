BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland legislators held hearings Tuesday afternoon on a fast-tracked bill that would suspend collection of the state’s gas tax for 30 days, offering a break to residents who have been paying record gas prices. While the bill has not yet been passed, it has bipartisan support and is being fast-tracked through the legislative process in an effort to send it to the governor’s desk for his signature this week. A spokesperson for a democratic lawmaker said the bill could be on Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk by Thursday. The bill was introduced on Friday in response to calls for action from...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO