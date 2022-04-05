Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver died after he was shot Saturday in a road rage incident on Route 50 in College Park, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the shooting on Route 50 eastbound at Veterans Parkway. Investigators believe the truck driver was involved in a verbal argument with another driver while both were driving on Route 50. Investigators believe during the argument, the driver of the second car pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck, striking the truck driver. The gunman continued east, police said. The driver of the tow truck was driven to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. Investigators believe Hicks and the gunman did not know each other. The suspect, who remains unknown, was believed to have been driving a dark sedan. No other injuries were reported. Route 50 was closed for several hours after the shooting. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO