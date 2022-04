With the release of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8, I thought it would be a good time to take a look at the current list of options for photographers of all types. I’ve written before about the 24-70mm f/2.8 range. It sits right in the middle of the traditional “holy trinity” of zoom lenses used by professional photographers the world over. It’s surrounded by the 14-24mm f/2.8 on one side and the 70-200mm f/2.8 on the other. For many, these three lenses will be enough to get them through their entire career. Depending on what type of career you wish to have, you may rely more heavily on one than the other, or your career or preferences might take you in the direction of primes or lenses outside any of the three ranges.

