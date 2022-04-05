Menasha art student receives national recognition

A student at Menasha High School has been selected to have her art exhibited at a display in Sarasota, Fla.

According to the Menasha Joint School District, Madison Olszewski's piece titled, "A Mile in My Shoes" was one of 50 chosen from 17,912 entries from 123 countries, 47 states and 423 schools around the world.

The piece will be featured through a non-profit group called, Embracing Our Differences. This organization uses the power of art and education to expand consciousness and open the heart to celebrate the diversity of the human family.

Olszewski's piece is showcased in the 19th annual exhibit, which continues through April 10, in Sarasota’s Bayfront Park. The exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote.

Her art can be viewed at embracing our differences.org , along with a short video of Madison explaining her inspiration and creative thought process.

Madison's artwork was also chosen as the cover for the school's annual catalog.