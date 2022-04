Electra, My Love (Hungarian: Szerelmem, Elektra) is a 1974 Hungarian drama film directed by Miklós Jancsó. It was included in the official selection for the 1975 Cannes Film Festival. Like most of Jancsó's films, this one is remarkable for its extremely long takes, often as long as the camera would allow without stopping because of the film stock finishing. The entire 70 minute duration is covered by just twelve takes. The story is set in an archaic and mythical world in which a tyrant faces rebellion by the down-trodden. It is based on a play by László Gyurkó which premiered in Budapest in 1968, and which itself reinterpreted the Greek myth of Electra.

