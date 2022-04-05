ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut’s Athletic Beer makes Time’s list of 100 Most Influential Companies

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Athletic Brewing Company, which was founded in Stratford in 2018 to exclusively manufacture non-alcoholic beers, was named on Time magazine’s list of the country’s 100 Most Influential Companies , a first for a brewery.

Bill Shufelt, who founded the brewery with John Walker, said when they founded the brewery, “our goal was to revolutionize beer for the modern lifestyle.

“We are reframing something people have done for thousands of years. It’s not just the product. It’s also our marketing, our community, our buy-in from the world. I think that is what they are recognizing,” Shufelt said. “The product is aimed to be better for you and better for society.”

Time, which declares that its list recognizes companies that are “helping chart an essential path forward,” wrote that Athletic reflects the “sober curious” trend. “Unlike many of its zero-proof competitors, the resulting company … is actually competing with booze giants,” Time wrote.

In its writeup, Time also cited Athletic’s commitment to charitable causes, including the Yosemite Conservancy. The brewery also donates to Two for the Trails, which protects trails.

The fast-growing company outgrew its 10,000-square-foot Stratford base and opened a West Coast cannery in San Diego in 2020 to meet the demand. It is finalizing the construction of a 150,000-square-foot facility in Milford, where a taproom will open later in the year, he said.

In 2020, Athletic sold 37,500 barrels of beer. In 2021, it sold 100,000. That same year, beer trade publication Brewbound awarded it its Craft Brewery of the Year award. Shufelt was listed on the ``40 Under 40 Tastemaker” list by Wine Enthusiast magazine, and Athletic beers have excelled at the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Awards and US Open Beer Championship

Time began making its 100 Most Influential Companies list in 2021.

According to Athletic, non-alcoholic is the fastest growing category of beer. Global non-alcoholic beer sales were $16.65 billion in 2021 and are forecast to rise to $23.27 billion by 2025.

Shufelt said Athletic represents 48% of the craft non-alcoholic beer category and about an 8% share of the overall U.S. non-alcoholic beer category.

“There has always been non-alcoholic beer. Athletic totally differentiated the process and brought a quality to beer never seen in the non-alcoholic market,” he said. “It’s no longer a penalty box choice.”

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

