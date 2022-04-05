ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Farfetch and Neiman Marcus Teaming Up to Take on U.S. Luxury

By Evan Clark, David Moin
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQbzP_0f0DjLuO00
Farfetch's José Neves and Neiman Marcus' Geoffroy van Raemdonck. Courtesy

José and Geoffroy are teaming up — and taking on the world’s largest luxury market with a bricks-and-clicks approach to the U.S. aimed at catering to the retail expectations of the next generation.

Farfetch, led by founder, chairman and chief executive officer José Neves, plans to make an up to $200 million minority investment in Neiman Marcus Group, where CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck is looking to supercharge the retailer’s digital and omnichannel evolution.

The arrangement will start with the “replatforming” of NMG’s Bergdorf Goodman website and app, using Farfetch’s technology to update and expand the New York retailer’s global reach. At home, the Bergdorf Goodman Fifth Avenue flagship will get Farfetch’s New Luxury Retail treatment, bringing a greater connectivity to the experience of physical retail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp64D_0f0DjLuO00

For Farfetch, the focus is on the U.S., which Neves said is at a “pivotal” moment after the COVID-19 pandemic reoriented consumers to the web, accelerating e-commerce penetration.

“It was a paradigm shift,” Neves told WWD in a joint interview with van Raemdonck. “Many consumers that equated luxury with going to a physical store on Rodeo Drive or Fifth Avenue, during the past two years, they have really discovered the advantages and the pleasure of online shopping. Now that they’ve returned to stores, there’s really an elevated expectation of the user journey.”

Farfetch has been working on improving and digitally connecting the customer experience around the world and with mega partners. The platform — which connects boutiques, brands and big retailers with shoppers — has already linked with Alibaba and Tencent in Asia, the Chalhoub Group in the Middle East and Compagnie Financière Richemont and others in Europe. (Neves confirmed that he is still working on a potential deeper partnership with Richemont that could see Farfetch make an investment in the Yoox Net-a-porter business while forging other connections as well).

The deal raises certain questions, first whether Farfetch has the inside track on investing further in the NMG business and possibly one day taking it over. One financial source suggested “a series of step transactions” over time.

“This is a strategic investment so Neiman’s can’t be sold to anyone else. They can’t sell themselves to Nordstrom or Saks,” the source claimed.

But Neves told WWD, ”We are not considering any form of M&A here. This is really about a strategic minority investment and developing a vision. We are very excited about the transformational nature of this deal for the companies involved and the customer.”

Farfetch and Neiman Marcus are looking to the next five, 10 and 15 years to building for the future. But while the tech company is joining with Neiman Marcus’ other owners — including Pimco, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sixth Street — Neves said the plan is to build this partnership, not eventually stage a buyout.

The investment, Neves said, “aligns the interest on both sides and it allows Farfetch to benefit from the creation of value that we already think is happening with Neiman Marcus Group’s incredible execution.”

For Neiman Marcus Group, the deal represents the luxury company’s biggest opportunity yet in technology and digital capabilities. NMG has been somewhat active in the tech sector, including having developed its proprietary Connect system, purchasing Stylize, and taking a minority stake in Fashionphile.

Another source questioned whether NMG’s efforts to bolster its digital presence would come at the expense of the stores. However, van Raemdonck reiterated what he’s said before, that NMG “firmly believes” luxury must be multichannel, with digital, brick-and-mortar and remote selling by associates.

He also nixed the idea of splitting NMG’s digital and brick-and-mortar businesses into separate companies, which is what Saks Fifth Avenue did last year and other retailers have contemplated or have been under activist shareholder pressure to do so. “We believe that separating the assets is not in the best interests of the customer experience,” van Raemdonck said. “Today we are not anticipating the separation of assets.”

The partnership with Farfetch, according to van Raemdonck, will sustain NMG’s growth. “We have had 12 months of positive growth compared to 2019. It is accelerating this spring and it’s a better performance in terms of margin rate or EBITDA rate than pre-COVID[-19]. This [deal] is about looking at how do we accelerate that growth further, and leveraging the best technology available. We have $1.2 billion in available liquidity. With the investment, we have even more funds for growth, innovation and digital. Customers are expecting more digital engagement.”

NMG generates more than a third of its total annual volume online, though van Raemdonck added that the split between digital and brick-and-mortar sales “is very difficult to really assess because our sales associates are doing remote selling and that’s accounted for in the stores. We believe digital sales are bigger than the number I quoted, but if you look at what’s sold on our dot-com properties, it’s more than a third of our business.”

Asked how the Bergdorf’s website will change with Farfetch as a partner, van Raemdonck said: “The customer is going to continue to experience the BG curated assortment and the BG branded experience. But when you are on a technology platform that is much more agile and you can plug in different services, you can scale globally overnight with that turnkey solution. We currently only serve the U.S. customer, but we are going to new markets because Farfetch has the ability to translate — it has call centers, logistics and the knowledge of marketing in other geographies, so overnight we can bring this unique [B]) experience, globally.”

He said the replatforming of the BG website is “a matter of months, not years…We acquired Stylize, which is a machine-learning styling company that helps make recommendations so sometimes we acquire small companies, and sometimes we develop tools like Connect. But by being in this [new] relationship, we are always going to turn to Farfetch as the preferred solution and provider of technology. Once you are on the platform, you can access all their services.”

Connect is a digital tool for associates to personalize their communications with customers and communicate the way customers want, through either email, phone calls, or texting. Associates can also send photos depicting items and outfits and set up in-person appointments all through the Connect clienteling tool.

Van Raemdonck said the brand messaging and the experience provided by the Bergdorf website and app are “very strong, but being on the Farfetch platform will give us the ability to have more flexibility to make changes faster. The look and feel as it exists today doesn’t change, but the ability to evolve that look and feel will be much better on the platform.”

He also said the Bergdorf Goodman flagship in Manhattan “gets an increased role. We have always had the store as our flagship, now it becomes a global flagship and expression of the brand.” He also said that by connecting better with customers digitally, when they do come to the store, associates are better prepared to know what the shopper wants and needs. Van Raemdonck has stated that one of his goals for Bergdorf’s, once the parent NMG emerged from bankruptcy which it did last year, was to turn Bergdorf’s into the premiere luxury fashion retailer in the U.S. though with a global reach based on e-commerce. The Farfetch deal should give him a boost toward achieving that goal.

Asked if the Neiman Marcus division would benefit from Farfetch’s investment, van Raemdonck replied, “The partnership starts with the replatforming of bg.com. This is a multiyear partnership, for decades, but we need to do things sequentially, though ultimately we are going to look at any of their services that could be relevant to Neiman Marcus.”

Neves said the U.S. is the only major market Farfetch hadn’t tackled with the partnership approach that has the company striving to be a kind of “operating system” for the global luxury business.

“The U.S. is still the largest luxury market in the world,” Neves said. “China is number two, some say China will be number one, but it doesn’t matter. They will always be the top two markets in the world.”

And Neves said younger consumers are proving to be a surprisingly strong component of the “very mature” market in the U.S.

“These new generations are driving a majority of the growth,” he said. “These are generations that grew up hailing an Uber as opposed to hailing a taxi. This is a digital-first customer that is fueling the growth of online.”

The trick for fashion companies seems to be showing up for that consumer in a compelling and connected way both online and IRL.

“We believe that physical stores are here to stay,” said Neves, who bought London boutique Browns in 2015 and has been using it as a proving ground for new high-tech approaches to retail. “We believe that the experience in department stores has to be reinvented and really augmented by digital technologies.”

Now Neiman Marcus, and particularly its Bergdorf Goodman business, is going to start to bear the stamp of the Farfetch vision.

“Department stores are going to have to digitize themselves very very quickly with best-in-class digital user journeys,” Neves said. “And players like us are going to have to be bold and do partnerships that are far-reaching in terms of visions and that are long term.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Neiman Marcus Group Picks a CFO

The Neiman Marcus Group has named Katie Anderson executive vice president and chief financial officer, filling an important role at a pivotal time for the luxury retailer. Anderson starts her new job on April 4 and succeeds Brandy Richardson who left Neiman’s in November to join Tailored Brands. Anderson...
BUSINESS
WWD

Jeffery Fowler Jumps to Hodinkee From Farfetch

Click here to read the full article. Farfetch veteran Jeffery Fowler has found a new perch — as chief executive officer of watch destination Hodinkee.  Fowler was at Farfetch for nearly six years, helping drive that company’s remarkable growth as president, Americas, and a member of the executive team. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFH Now it’s time to take on a new challenge. At Hodinkee, a New York media and commerce company that was founded by Ben Clymer as a blog...
BUSINESS
WWD

Tanya Taylor Launches Spring Capsule for Neiman Marcus

Click here to read the full article. New York designer Tanya Taylor has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition spring ready-to-wear capsule for Neiman Marcus. “This collection is designed for a woman who loves color, has confidence with her personal style, and is excited to mix a sporty and artful attitude for spring,” Taylor said.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel Comprised of six pieces, priced $245 to $565, the capsule offers the designer’s elevated, colorful elan, inspired by her floral-adorned spring collection. Styles include a crop top, off-the-shoulder top, full-length skirt, poplin shirting, a textured jumpsuit and slim knit dress in the brand’s signature prints, fabrications (sporty knit jacquard and viscose compact knitwear) and techniques (including hand-beaded embroideries).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Fashion#Neiman Marcus Group#Nmg
WWD

Zegna Sees Return of the Suit — But With Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Zegna’s higher positioning is paying off. Its single brand in the pure luxury leisurewear range is attracting existing and new customers, with “no resistance to the higher prices,” said chairman and chief executive officer Gildo Zegna, who also believes the company will benefit from a strong return to suiting and made to order — also in the more casual range.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineErmenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2022Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall 2021 The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates have been responding well to the rebranding of the...
APPAREL
WWD

Veja’s New Collab With Mansur Gavriel Utilizes Rice Waste, Biomaterials

Click here to read the full article. French sneaker label Veja has a signature minimal style, and so does recent collaborator Mansur Gavriel. The brands’ aesthetics collide in a collection that dropped in U.S. stores and online Thursday. The footwear pair made four eye-popping colorways — inspired by the rainbow — of Veja’s bestselling Campo shoe silhouette.More from WWDMade in GermanyPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Saturation was key to the collaboration. Celeste is a pool blue; Rosa has a rose-toned wash; Sunshine, a vibrant yellow, and Crema, a creamy shade. The line is priced...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Eye

Louis Vuitton Uses L.A.’s Magic Hour as Backdrop for City of Stars Fragrance Celebration. The Haim sisters, Chloë Grace Moretz and Noah Beck were among the guests at the sunset soiree. By. Christian Siriano Discusses Interior Design, Hotel and Restaurant Projects. Designing fashion and interiors comes naturally to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
WWD

A Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Couples’ Style

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who recently got married over the weekend. The two tied the knot at the famous One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, shortly after the 2022 Grammy Awards, where Barker performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. The surprise ceremony reportedly took place close to 2 a.m. on Monday morning and was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.More from WWDPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway On...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex, Product Branding for Apparel, Footwear

Click here to read the full article. Materials science company Avery Dennison said it launched Embelex, a full service on-product branding ecosystem for the apparel and footwear segments that “brings brands to life,” according to the firm. Embelex’s on-product branding suite offers customization, personalization and smart solutions across apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets. The firm said it conceived of the idea based on its own research that “fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated skus — such as personalized prints and applications — to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's...
BUSINESS
WWD

Everything to Know About the Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Necklace

Click here to read the full article. When one thinks of timeless jewelry, the name Tiffany & Co. immediately comes to mind. The luxury house’s beloved Heart Tag Necklace is an emblem of both its enduring legacy and modern reinvention. Function Meets Design Tiffany has been a purveyor of fine jewelry with a feminine flair since its inception in 1837, and has long been known for its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and loyalty to heritage.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 Fashion One of the brand’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Everything to Know About Kendall Jenner’s Collaboration With Kylie Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner’s latest collection with Kylie Cosmetics is here. The collaboration, which is available now, marks the second time Jenner has worked with her sister Kylie Jenner on a makeup collection, with their first collaboration launching in 2020.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection features a pressed powder palette, blush and cheek highlighter quad, lip crayon set and lip gloss. The product prices range from $16 to $49 and are available to shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ohmymag.co.uk

Elon Musk: The entrepreneur isn’t convinced he’s the richest man in the world

Elon Musk currently holds the title of the richest person in the world, overtaking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last year. His fortune is estimated at 275 billion US dollars. He has been making a lot of noise lately, for example predicting the end of the world with a meteorite that will hit the earth and making assessments about the future.
BUSINESS
WWD

The New Watch Buyer Is Young and Curious About Brand Values, Ethics

Click here to read the full article. A new generation of young — and values-driven — watch enthusiasts has been fueling demand, and they’re just as interested in raw materials and brands’ ethics as they are in the mechanics and digital tech capabilities of their luxury timepieces. During a WWD panel discussion, “Challenges & Opportunities of 2022,” which took place at Watches and Wonders Geneva, leaders from Ulysse Nardin, Chopard, Tag Heuer and A. Langhe & Söhne offered their insights into the buying habits, and priorities, of the new watch customer, in the U.S., and worldwide.More from WWDEvery Piece From The...
APPAREL
WWD

CEO Pay at Nordstrom, A More Modest Take

Click here to read the full article. If multimillion-dollar pay packages could ever look anything like modesty, the Nordstrom brothers’ compensation might qualify.  While Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer, and Peter Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer, clearly run the show at Nordstrom Inc., they did not rate as the retailer’s highest paid executives last year, according to the company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway That distinction went to chief customer officer Kenneth Worzel, who...
BUSINESS
WWD

Marco Bicego Launches First High Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Marco Bicego is introducing the brand’s first high jewelry collection, called Alta, which means “high” in Italian. The collection was unveiled during Haute Jewels Geneva 2022, the international high jewelry exhibition that took place at the Fairmont Grand Hotel in Geneva March 30 to April 5, concurrently with the Watches and Wonders trade show.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022The Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “This is a natural evolution, a more extreme, more important and richer interpretation of the magnificence of natural gemstones,” said Marco Bicego, creative director...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ikea and Marimekko Joining Forces for Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Two Scandinavian heavyweight brands, Ikea and Marimekko, have joined forces for a collaboration inspired by the Nordic well-being culture and sauna experience. Set to launch in March 2023, the yet-to-be revealed collection will be sold exclusively through most Ikea stores and via its e-commerce site. The alliance is significant since this is the first time that Marimekko has designed a set of prints exclusively for a collection with a partnering brand.More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative CollaborationInside the Museum of Arts and Design's Punk Graphics Exhibit Details...
BUSINESS
WWD

Selfridges Opens Supermarket of Tomorrow With an Eco Bent

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — On Wednesday, Selfridges is giving its now-iconic The Corner Shop space a spring update with the opening of Supermarket, a four-week pop-up that imagines the earth-conscious shop of the future. The space allows customers to watch products of tomorrow being made up close, as the 2.3 meters tall 3D printing machine ABB IRB 5700, first showcased on the world stage at COP26 last year, is put right at the center, and to discover how innovative products made from atmospheric carbon, mushroom and pineapple leathers are created.More from WWDSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz...
RETAIL
WWD

Scotch Porter Closes $11 Million Series B Round

Click here to read the full article. Grooming brand Scotch Porter on Friday announced the closing of its $11 million Series B funding round. Pendulum, the investment and advisory platform focused on businesses and brands owned by entrepreneurs of color, assumed the role of new lead investor in this round that Scotch Porter founder and chief executive officer Calvin Quallis said will be put toward scaling operations and expanding the product offering. The brand declined to disclose the additional participants in the round.More from WWDInes Di Santo Couture Bridal Spring 2023Elizabeth Fillmore Bridal Spring 2022Galia Lahav Bridal Spring 2023 “We are excited...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Dazzle at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. “The Kardashians” is almost here. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner attended the premiere of their anticipated new reality series on Hulu on Thursday night in Los Angeles in an array of standout looks. Appearing alongside them were Travis Barker, Corey Gamble, Reign Disick and True Thompson.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway Kim Kardashian wore a custom silver latex gown by Thierry Mugler, created before the designer passed away in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy