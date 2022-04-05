Turnpike Troubadours Reveal Openers For Upcoming Shows, Feature Mike & The Moonpies, Cody Canada & More

David McClister

Man, what a beautiful sight to see.

Only a few short months back, the Turnpike Troubadours announced that they were getting back together, and we all realized there was hope for humanity.

And here we are in April, and the time has finally come…

The iconic country band is playing their first show in three years this week.

Evan Felker and the boys are making their first stop at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma this Friday, April 8th to kick off their tour, and needless to say, they just might burn the place down.

With that being said, the group officially announced all of the openers for their upcoming concerts, and they have some studs coming along with them.

The first two shows at Cain’s (April 8-9) will feature the Vandoliers, followed by their show on April 21st at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas, featuring Jonathan Terrell, and Mike and the Moonpies on the 22nd.

The third show at Billy Bob’s on April 23rd includes Brit Taylor, and the next show at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, Texas on May 6th features Shinyribs.

The following show at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on May 7th will feature the man himself, Cody Canada, former front man for the great Cross Canadian Ragweed.

Their show at Red Rocks on May 14-15 will feature Shovels & Rope and Reckless Kelly, and the following show at Westfair Amphitheatre in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 10th will feature Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Old 97’s.

Lastly, their show at the Ledge in Waite Park, Minnesota on June 11th will also feature Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Old 97’s.

GET EXCITED.

Are Turnpike Troubadours Back In The Studio?

Now I’m not saying it is… but I ain’t saying it isn’t.

David Spreng, who’s a producer, songwriter/composer, mixer, and engineer, and has done a lot of work with some world renowned musicians and bands like American Aquarium, Tanya Tucker, Steve Perry, Lucinda Williams, Shooter Jennings, Motley Crue, The Who, and so many others, posted a picture on his personal Instagram today.

Now, I may be crazy. I may just be incredibly hopeful. Or I might just have horrible eyesight…

But in one of the pictures, there’s a band recording in the FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

And I have to say, if you squint and look real close, it looks like the Turnpike Troubadours.

Now I can’t say for certain, but that looks like Hank Early in the left hand corner on steel, and kinda looks like Evan Felker sitting behind the drum kit. The next picture also looks like you can see Kyle Nix in there…

Rumors have been swirling that Turnpike could possibly record two albums (one being an Evan Felker solo album) with Shooter Jennings producing, and since Spreng works with Jennings quite often… this could be the makings of a Turnpike album right here.

Of course, the band is officially back together (thank god), so it was practically inevitable that they would start to record again at some point.

All I gotta say is, God I hope so.