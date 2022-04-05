ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Spring Awakening Doc Airdate, Handmaid's Casting and More

By Vlada Gelman
 4 days ago
If you missed last year’s hot-ticket Spring Awakening reunion concert, mark your calendars: HBO Documentary Films’ Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known , which chronicles the 15-years-later reunion of the Broadway hit’s original cast and creative team for a one-night only concert to benefit The Actors Fund, will premiere Tuesday, May 3 at 9/8c on HBO (and will be available to stream on HBO Max).

The special event took place in November 2021 and featured the entire original cast, including familiar TV faces such as Lea Michele ( Glee ), Jonathan Groff ( Mindhunter ), Skylar Astin ( Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist ) and John Gallagher Jr. ( The Newsroom ).

The documentary “follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, sharing the show’s underdog origins, its path to Tony glory, the universal themes of teenage repression and angst, and the unconventional love story of breakout stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has added Christine Ko ( Dave ) in the recurring role of Lily, a Gilead refugee-turned-leader in the Canada-based resistance movement, per The Hollywood Reporter .

* Season 2 of Gentleman Jack will premiere on HBO Monday, April 25 (time slot TBA), as well as stream on HBO Max.

* FX has ordered the six-episode limited series The Sterling Affairs , about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling amid the team’s drive to win a championship under coach Doc Rivers. Laurence Fishburne ( black-ish ) and Jacki Weaver ( Perpetual Grace, LTD ) will star as former Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers and Don Sterling’s wife, Shelly Sterling.

* Call Me Kat has tapped Andy Favreau ( Champions ) to recur as a neighboring shop owner who becomes a source of conflict for Kat’s cafe, TV Insider reports. Additionally, Laura Bell Bundy’s guest spot as a love interest for Cheyenne Jackson’s Max has been expanded to recurring.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, "To Protect," and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. "We will definitely see more," she tells TVLine. "You'll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It's...
In The Flight Attendant's Season 2 Trailer, Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Will Have You Doing a Quadruple (!) Take

The Flight Attendant's "mind palace" is serving up a veritable 31 flavors of Kaley Cuoco's titular Cassie Bowden, as teased in the full trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy. Premiere Thursday, April 21 (with its first two episodes),The Flight Attendant 's sophomore run will find Cuoco's Cassie "living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," according to the official logline. "But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue." (Season 2...
Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Dr. Stevie Hammer's absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season's premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won't-they back and forth with Dr....
ABC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Historic Bachelorette Season, 3 Returning Game Shows and More

ABC has released its summer schedule, which includes a first-of-its-kind season of The Bachelorette and three returning game shows. As revealed during The Bachelor's Season 26 finale, The Bachelorette Season 19 (premiering Monday, July 11 at 8/7c) will feature two bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Jesse Palmer will return as host. New game shows, meanwhile, include Generation Gap (hosted by Kelly Ripa) and The Final Straw (host TBA). They join returning faves Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and Press Your Luck. Scroll down for the full schedule, along with descriptions of each new series and...
TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC's single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan's character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha's loving-but-controlling mother — don't approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today's newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW's Supernatural prequel pilot The...
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Chicago Med Bosses Share Why They Brought Back Hannah and Preview Will's Reaction to Her Return

Dr. Hannah Asher will officially be back within the hallways of Chicago Med in this Wednesday's episode (NBC, 8/7c), and her reunion with ex-boyfriend Dr. Will Halstead will be a challenging one for both parties. As viewers will recall, Hannah left the Windy City to enter rehab in the Season 6 premiere. When Hannah invited Will to join her in Los Angeles, he argued that he couldn't be the reason she stayed sober, so the couple split up. But now that Hannah is back as the emergency department's OB-GYN specialist (and her portrayer Jessy Schram...
Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for 9-1-1s, The Resident, Call Me Kat and 9 Others

Fox in one fell swoop on Tuesday announced a slew of spring/summer premieres (detailed here), as well as locked in 13 season finales (listed below). CBS, NBC and ABC previously set their own season finale dates. To date, Fox has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, Fantasy Island (get Season 2 premiere date), The Great North and The Simpsons. The freshman dramedy The Big Leap, meanwhile, is the network's only confirmed cancellation thus far. In the demo, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer currently tie as Fox's top-rated entertainment program...
ABC Sets Season Finale Dates for Grey's Anatomy (aka Episode 400!), The Conners, AMLT and 9 Others

Following CBS and NBC's lead, ABC is the latest broadcast-TV network to detail its rollout of springtime season finales (though only for scripted shows) — and it includes a final farewell and one major milestone. To date, ABC has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie and Station 19, while only black-ish has been announced as ending. In the demo, Grey's Anatomy — which will celebrate Episode 400 with the back half of its two-hour season finale — is currently ABC's top-rated entertainment program...
Chicago Fire Boss on Jesse Spencer's Potential Return: 'I'm Very Hopeful' That He'll Be Back for 'Exciting' Finale

If Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas has his way, the current season will close out with a familiar face: the return of Jesse Spencer as firefighter Matt Casey, who exited the NBC drama last October. "That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back," Haas told TVLine during a #OneChicago Day press junket last Wednesday. "So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I'm very hopeful that that's going happen." Haas cautioned that he...
Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm," Harris' son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her." Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
Animal Kingdom Final Season Premiere Date Set at TNT — Plus, See First Trailer

Animal Kingdom is poised to throw its last punch. TNT announced on Wednesday that the crime-family drama's sixth and final season will kick off on Sunday, June 19. Along with the premiere date, the cable network dropped a trailer that was, as you'd hope and expect from the show, fairly brutal. Shots are fired and blows taken as the Codys decide to tackle a $5M job that'll allow them to start fresh. In other words, as Craig puts it, "it's showtime." It also may be curtains for Pope, whose Season 1 murder of Catherine was...
9-1-1: Lone Star Adds Batwoman and Prison Break Actors as Important Men in Tommy's Life — First Look

Two new faces are coming to 9-1-1: Lone Star this month, including one that Gina Torres' Tommy Vega will be less than excited to see. Amaury Nolasco, known for his work on Prison Break and Hightown, will guest-star in the show's April 11 episode (9/8c) as Morris, a fellow widower Tommy meets in her grief group. He becomes Tommy's first date since her husband's death — and we hear that the date takes an "unexpected turn" before its over. (Knowing this show, we're a little concerned.) See an exclusive first look at Morris and Tommy's...
The Resident Cast Member Exits After Less Than 1 Season

One of Chastain Memorial's newest docs has made a hasty exit. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 5 newbie Miles Fowler — who joined Fox's The Resident just seven months ago as a series regular — has departed the series after less than one season. Fowler's final episode aired on March 29, when Trevor informed his mother Billie (Jessica Lucas) — seemingly out of nowhere — that he was giving up becoming a doctor to pursue a career at a biotech startup. The character had been reeling from the news that he was the product of a sexual assault...
SNL Video: Pete Davidson, Simon Rex Sing the Praises of Short Movies

Got a short attention span? Yup, us too! Here's a Saturday Night Live sketch that'll brighten your day in under three minutes with "Short-Ass Movies." One of the best things about SNL the past couple of years has been the way it's taken things a lot of the weird things the pandemic has made us done — the things we're certain other people would find repulsive — and shows us that everyone else is doing it, too. Pete Davidson lets us all know it's OK that our attention spans are shot and none of us can concentrate for a...
TVLine Items: James Bond Competition Show, UK Ghosts Star to YOU and More

This news is shaken, not stirred: Prime Video has given a series order to the James Bond-themed competition show 007's Road to a Million, our sister site Variety reports. Contestants will compete in a global adventure, featuring locations from the Bond films, to win a £1 million ($1.3 million) cash prize. Paired up in teams of two, they will have to overcome physical obstacles and correctly answer questions hidden in locales around the world in order to move on to the next challenge. Production on the eight-part series is slated to begin later this year. Ready...
TVLine Items: Sean Astin vs. The Rock, Girls5eva Casts Parents and More

Sean Astin will be a thorn in presidential candidate Dwayne Johnson's side, with a recurring guest star role on NBC's Young Rock. Premiering Tuesday, March 15, the autobiographical sitcom's sophomore run will continue the storylines from Season 1 while also introducing new chapters we haven't yet seen. Astin will play Julian Echo, someone who long ago had run-ins with Dwayne as a kid and now, as a chiropractor in Minnesota, comes forth with claims that the wannabe POTUS once tried to make him watch Jungle Cruise kill him, our sister site Variety reports. Ready for more...
TVLine Items: Candy First Look, Comer's New HBO Role and More

Hulu is giving us a taste of Candy: A new teaser has been released for the Jessica Biel-led limited series, which you can watch above. Based on a true story, Candy stars Biel as Candy Montgomery, a picture-perfect Texas housewife in the 1980s who's done everything right. But in the teaser, we see that Candy's friendship with a fellow housewife leads to bloodshed. "When the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom," the official description warns. "With deadly results." Timothy Simons (Veep), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Pablo Schreiber...
