Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Fantasy Island Season 2, MasterChef's Return and More — See Full Schedule

Fire up your stoves and press your finest white pantsuits, because Fox has formally announced the premiere dates for seven summer shows.

The first debut arrives on Sunday, May 1 (7:30/6:30c) with the third season premiere of Duncanville , the animated series in which Amy Poehler pulls double duty, voicing both a mother and her 15-year-old son.

Additional premieres include the return of So You Think You Can Dance (with a completely new judging panel !), a Niecy Nash-hosted edition of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! , the return of the Jamie Foxx-hosted Beat Shazam , the return of regular flavor MasterChef , a new season of the Will Arnett-hosted Lego Masters and, of course, the sophomore season of the Roselyn Sanchez-led Fantasy Island reboot.

Read on for a digestible version of Fox’s summer premiere rollout plan:

SUNDAY, MAY 1

7:30 pm Duncanville (Season 3 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

9 pm So You Think You Can Dance (Season 17 premiere)

MONDAY, MAY 23

8 pm Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (Series premiere)

9 pm Beat Shazam (Season 5 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm MasterChef (Season 12 premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 31

8 pm Lego Masters (Season 3 premiere)

9 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere)

Do any of these returns get your DVR warmed up just thinking about them? Drop a comment with your potential summer picks below.