Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for 9-1-1s, The Resident, Call Me Kat and 9 Others

Click here to read the full article.

Fox in one fell swoop on Tuesday announced a slew of spring/summer premieres ( detailed here ), as well as locked in 13 season finales (listed below).

CBS , NBC and ABC previously set their own season finale dates.

To date, Fox has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Bob’s Burgers , Family Guy , Fantasy Island (get Season 2 premiere date ), The Great North and The Simpsons . The freshman dramedy The Big Leap , meanwhile, is the network’s only confirmed cancellation thus far.

In the demo, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer currently tie as Fox’s top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by 9-1-1: Lone Star and stealth hit Next Level Chef ; the midseason comedy Welcome to Flatch stands as the network’s lowest-rated scripted program.

In total viewers , 9-1-1 leads the Fox entertainment pack, followed by 9 -1-1 Lone Star and The Masked Singer , while Goodbye Welcome to Flatch once again places last in that measure among scripted fare.

Want scoop on any of these shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

THURSDAY, MAY 5

9 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

9 pm Domino Masters Season 1 finale

MONDAY, MAY 16

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5 finale

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 17

8 pm The Resident Season 5 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 7 finale

SUNDAY, MAY 22

8 pm The Simpsons 33 Season finale

8:30 pm The Great North Season 2 finale

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12 finale

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 20 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 24

9 pm Name That Tune Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

8:30 pm Welcome to Flatch Season 1 finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 8 finale

Want scoop on any of the above? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .