Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for 9-1-1s, The Resident, Call Me Kat and 9 Others
Fox in one fell swoop on Tuesday announced a slew of spring/summer premieres ( detailed here ), as well as locked in 13 season finales (listed below).
CBS , NBC and ABC previously set their own season finale dates.
To date, Fox has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Bob’s Burgers , Family Guy , Fantasy Island (get Season 2 premiere date ), The Great North and The Simpsons . The freshman dramedy The Big Leap , meanwhile, is the network’s only confirmed cancellation thus far.
In the demo, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer currently tie as Fox’s top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by 9-1-1: Lone Star and stealth hit Next Level Chef ; the midseason comedy Welcome to Flatch stands as the network’s lowest-rated scripted program.
In total viewers , 9-1-1 leads the Fox entertainment pack, followed by 9 -1-1 Lone Star and The Masked Singer , while Goodbye Welcome to Flatch once again places last in that measure among scripted fare.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
9 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 finale
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
9 pm Domino Masters Season 1 finale
MONDAY, MAY 16
8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5 finale
9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale
TUESDAY, MAY 17
8 pm The Resident Season 5 finale
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
8 pm The Masked Singer Season 7 finale
SUNDAY, MAY 22
8 pm The Simpsons 33 Season finale
8:30 pm The Great North Season 2 finale
9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12 finale
9:30 pm Family Guy Season 20 finale
TUESDAY, MAY 24
9 pm Name That Tune Season 2 finale
THURSDAY, MAY 26
8:30 pm Welcome to Flatch Season 1 finale
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 8 finale
