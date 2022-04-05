ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn freshman Jabari Smith entering NBA draft

Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith announced on social media Tuesday that he will enter the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-10 Smith, ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit by the 247Sports composite before he enrolled at Auburn, helped the Tigers to a No. 1 ranking during the regular season and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn bowed out in the second round of the tournament to Miami.

Smith had a team-leading 16.9 points per game this past season with 7.4 rebounds. He also shot 42.0 percent from 3-point range (79 of 188) and was named SEC freshman of the year.

Multiple reports consider Smith a potential No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft. The Fayetteville, Ga., native is the son of former NBA player Jabari Smith Sr., who played 108 career games from 2000-05 with the Sacramento Kings, New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

–Field Level Media

Sports
