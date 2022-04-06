ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Who’d run an airport?

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

As an example of the term “thankless task”, I give you “pretty much any job at any airport”. For a more precise definition, try “airport boss”.

Karen Smart – managing director at Manchester airport – has stepped down. Her resignation comes after weeks of travel chaos at what is usually the UK’s third-busiest airport (after Heathrow and Gatwick).

About a month ago, as Covid restrictions eased and propensity to travel increased, passengers using Manchester started to report long queues at security – a complete contrast to my last journey from there, on 6 March 2020, when I was almost the only passenger.

Two years on, the search process has become so slow on occasions that people are either missing planes or finding them delayed, as pilots and cabin crew (plus passengers who got there six hours ahead of departures) waited for the missing payload.

The wrong kind of passengers, some airport insiders have complained: people who haven’t flown for two years seem to have forgotten the pesky 100ml liquids rule and are turning up with jumbo bottles of shampoo and suncream. Others neglect to consult the arrival rules for their destination until they reach the airport, adding to the slow-motion scrum at check-in.

Social media, as ever, is hungry for culpability – and Ms Smart has become the unfortunate fall girl. But the chaos in aviation over the past two years, with one incoherent set of travel restrictions after another, made travelling by turns either illegal or impossibly complicated.

The women and men who had powered the UK’s ascent to the world’s most successful aviation industry have been furloughed, made redundant or simply found more agreeable jobs that do not demand grossly anti-social hours in high-stress environments.

British Airways and easyJet currently testify to the de-staffing and de-skilling of aviation, with each making around 70 flight cancellations a day. But airlines are in a far stronger position than airports.

Carriers can move assets around to maximise their earning potential. Airports have an annoying habit of remaining immobile. They are at the dual mercy of the airlines and the ever-fickle travelling public.

Airlines love announcing new routes. But they are absolutely ruthless about moving out of airports when a better opportunity – or at least a way to lose money more slowly – presents itself. Just ask the bosses of beautiful Prestwick in southwest Scotland, which for a time was the nation’s low-cost getaway but now has but a handful of daily flights when Ryanair is in the right mood.

Or Southend, which until 2020 was on a trajectory to become a second Essex success story (after Stansted) by providing a simple, friendly alternative to the other London airports.

When aviation implodes, airlines retreat to their heartlands. Manchester fared better than most, but in March 2021 had lost 95 per cent of its passengers. ( At least it performed better than its sister in Manchester Airports Group, East Midlands, which revealed all its users in that terrible month could fit into a double-decker bus.)

Going from 100 per cent to five per cent of customers and back to 80 or 90 per cent in the course of two years would be a challenge for any boss in any industry. I wish Karen Smart well in her next post, and trust the task will bring her some deserved thanks.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#London Stansted Airport#Manchester Airport#Covid
BBC

Heathrow Airport drops Covid face mask rules

The UK's largest airport has dropped mandatory face masks for passengers. Heathrow Airport no longer requires people to wear them in its terminals, railway stations or office buildings but will continue to recommend they do so. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are the latest airlines to relax their policies on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

BA is selling flights at 'CONCORDE prices': Airline is charging £463 for London-Newcastle ticket and more than £1,000 for return to EU hotspots to 'deter' Easter getaway passengers from 'flying rather than cancelling flights'

British Airways is selling economy seats on domestic flights for extraordinary prices during the Easter holidays - including £463 for a London to Newcastle single - in an apparent attempt to discourage Britons from travelling. The airline is effectively blocking sales on short-haul routes from Heathrow to the likes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Easter travel CHAOS: Spring holidays are cut short with families forced to return home early amid flight cancellations - as others arrive at their hotels two days late with NO luggage

Britons' spring holidays are being cut short by plane chaos around Europe - with some having to leave their hotels a day early because operators are cancelling scheduled flights and rebooking them on others. Staff shortages and the start of the post-Covid Easter holiday rush are causing large numbers of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Why are airport queues so long and what are passengers’ rights if they miss a flight?

Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been caught up in long delays for airport security, with many travellers missing flights and other departures being delayed. These are the key questions and answers.Why are airport security queues currently so long?The problem has the same root as the widespread cancellations on British Airways and easyJet: a surge in demand for holidays abroad following the UK’s removal, after nearly two years, of travel restrictions.Covid is having a huge impact in two ways. First, current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal. But there is also a long-term effect – in terms of...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Jet2 flight diverted after ‘out of control’ woman slaps fellow passengers

A Jet2 flight from Manchester to Turkey was forced to divert to Vienna on Monday after an “out of control” woman started shouting and reportedly slapped a fellow passenger.Travellers on flight LS895 said the woman had been “kicking off” before the plane had even left Manchester Airport, with some saying she was ranting about noisy babies on the flight.The plane left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday 21 March for the 4hr 30m flight to Antalya, Turkey, but was forced to divert two hours in, landing in Vienna at 11.38am.A fellow passenger who did not want to be named...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.Here are the flights that were cancelled today at the UK’s major airports.EasyJet to/from GatwickAmsterdam (2)Copenhagen PortoMontpellier Ibiza Munich Belfast City Berlin Milan Bergamo Milan LinateBarcelonaPreveza Edinburgh Kos Corfu...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Over 1,000 Flights Were Cancelled From The United Kingdom Last Week

With the Easter holidays approaching, the UK airline industry is in chaos and while airports and airlines duck for cover, more than 1,000 flights were canceled to/from the UK last week. According to aviation analytics firm, Cirium, 1143 flights were canceled in the week of March 28 to April 3.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Piles of ditched suitcases at Manchester Airport after travel chaos

Photos of piled up, abandoned suitcases at Manchester Airport have emerged following days of slow queues and hours-long waits for baggage.Disruption, which airport management say has been caused by staff shortages when scaling up operations in the wake of the pandemic, reached boiling point yesterday.Passengers at Heathrow, Birmingham and Dublin airports have all reported similar delays in recent weeks, with airlines at all four advising passengers to arrive as early as possible before departure and to have hand luggage security-ready.Some even asked customers to keep hand luggage to a minimum to avoid long waits.Last night, passengers took to Twitter...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Passengers left ‘stranded’ for days at Heathrow by technical glitch

Travellers at Heathrow continue to be affected by long delays caused by a technical issue with British Airways.One passenger who is currently stranded at the airport told the PA news agency it will be two days before she is provided with a new flight.Michelle Heinrich, a student and translator from Germany who lives in Coventry, had been due to fly to Germany at 5.40pm on Wednesday. She said problems had started as early as 2.40pm when passengers tried to check in and drop bags off.When the gate number was due to be announced, passengers were instead told the flight was...
LIFESTYLE
The Points Guy

UK airlines ditch masks on flights — but not on US routes

London Heathrow Airport (LHR), British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have joined forces to ditch mask in terminals and on flights, it was reported today. From Wednesday, travelers will be free to pass through Britain’s largest airport completely bare-faced and mask-free, while the country’s two biggest long-haul carriers said passengers will be allowed to “make a personal choice” regarding masks on certain flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Manchester airport boss quits after delays and disruption cause ‘chaos’

The managing director at Manchester airport has stepped down from her role after weeks of travel chaos at the transport hub.Karen Smart resigned on the same day political leaders and unions met with airport bosses to discuss the “concerning” situation.Travellers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage at the country’s third busiest airport.Piles of suitcases have been left in terminals after travellers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.The airport, along with...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'We just LOVE interacting with our wonderful passengers': Fuming flyers blast tone-deaf Heathrow Twitter post after days of airport chaos as 100 more flights are cancelled today and huge queues form at Birmingham, Manchester and Stansted

Customers have slammed Heathrow Airport over a Twitter post greeting its 'wonderful passengers' after days of airport chaos with more than 100 flights being cancelled across the UK today as huge queues formed at Birmingham, Manchester and Stansted. British Airways axed at least 78 flights scheduled to and from Heathrow...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

590K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy