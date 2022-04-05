The misadventures and demise of Donald Sterling will be televised.

The former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers is going to be at the center of FX’s “The Sterling Affairs”. “The Sterling Affairs” will be a six-episode limited drama series that is actually based off a podcast of the same length and name. “The Sterling Affairs” podcast was ran by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, and her reporting around the scandal was partly responsible for getting one of the NBA’s most ruthless and racist owners out the league. The series will build upon Shelburne’s podcast and further flush out the backend details of the scandals that proceeded.

According to Deadline , the show will of course focus on Donald Sterling, but will also focus on three leads within the Clippers organization.

Shelley Sterling, Donald’s wife of 60+ years; V. Stiviano, Donald’s mistress; and Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers. Veteran actors Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver will be focal points of the cast, as they will be playing Doc Rivers and Shelley Sterling. Donald Sterling’s reign as the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers lasted 33 years before reports of racist misconduct were brought to light. The audio recording of Donald Sterling and V. Stiviano talking about Black people and Magic Johnson’s presence at games created a stir.

What ensued afterwards changed the NBA forever.

Recount the moment in NBA history in several videos below.

1. 'The Sterling Affairs' Greenlit At FX; Laurence Fishburne To Be Doc Rivers

2. 'The Sterling Affairs' Greenlit At FX; Laurence Fishburne To Be Doc Rivers

3. 'The Sterling Affairs' Greenlit At FX; Laurence Fishburne To Be Doc Rivers

The NBA product and its’ stories are being showcased at a high clip now-a-days, and as of recently brought legendary eras to the dramatic small screen. HBO’s “ ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ ” has been a fun watch this spring’s season of television. The recollection and following of the ‘Showtime Lakers’ is something to behold even if you’re not a basketball fanatic.

I’m sure FX’s “The Sterling Affairs” will follow suit in creating compelling television.

For more news, dribble drive your way to classixphilly.com .