Frost Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-15 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; South Washington Cascade Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Clark and western Skamania Counties through 1245 PM PDT At 1215 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Venersborg, or near Battle Ground, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Battle Ground, Hockinson, Venersborg, Larch Mountain, Orchards, Lewisville, Meadow Glade, Mill Plain, Elkhorn Mountain, Alpine, Salmon Falls, Moulton, Sifton, Camp Bonneville, Heisson and Brush Prairie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
