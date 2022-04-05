Citizens of Humanity Drops ‘Creamsicle Inspired Mother’s Day Range

Click here to read the full article.

Citizens of Humanity is celebrating Mother’s Day on May 8 with a loungewear range inspired by a nostalgic frozen treat.

The Los Angeles-based denim brand is teaming with longstanding nonprofit partner Every Mother Counts for a capsule collection that honors all mothers.

Citizens of Humanity tapped artist duo Simon and Nikolai Haas, also known as The Haas Brothers, to design the three-piece limited-edition collection. The brand has worked with The Haas Brothers on previous collections, including an LGBTQ+ capsule collection for Pride. The Mother’s Day collection includes a cream-colored hoodie and matching sweatpants with “Every Mother Counts” printed on the front, and a long-sleeve orange shirt also decorated with a sketch of trees and a crescent moon.

The collection’s creamsicle inspiration is a nod to childhood. “Children bring so much joy into one’s life, so we wanted this capsule to reflect a sense of playfulness and optimism,” said Marianne McDonald, Citizens of Humanity creative director. “In thinking about the palette, we loved the idea of tying in one of Every Mother Counts’ signature colors and bringing it back to creamsicle popsicles that feel reminiscent of childhood.”

The Mother’s Day range launches on the brand’s website on April 8 and will retail from $48-$178.

The brand worked with the maternity-focused nonprofit on a Mother’s Day collection last year, when it dropped a capsule collection of tops that featured colorful illustrations of a family and healthcare workers and the phrase “Dar Luz,” Spanish for both “bring to light” and “give birth to.”

Like last year’s collection, all proceeds from this year’s range will be donated to Every Mother Counts. The nonprofit reports that more than 303,000 women die from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth every year—many of which could have been prevented with better access to quality maternity care. By educating the public about maternal health and investing in community-led programs, the organization helps improve access to essential maternity care.

Citizens of Humanity is familiar with the power of a creatively designed T-shirt. The T-shirt’s universal appeal and casual nature make it a prime canvas for communicating messages, and the humble tee has for decades been used to make political and personal statements. The brand has dropped capsule collections of limited-edition tops to generate awareness for voters’ rights , demonstrate its support for the LGBTQ+ community and back children’s education nonprofit Girls, Inc .