Frost Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Breezy with Rain Showers and Mountain Snow This Morning Followed By Another Storm System Moving Through This Weekend * Wind: Gusty west-southwest winds will occur tonight into Tuesday with gusts on the order of 25-30 MPH for most areas. While not a significant wind scenario, wind prone areas such as Washoe Valley and the Eastern Sierra along Highway 395 could see gusts over 40 MPH which may result in tricky travel for high profile vehicles. Sierra ridges will gust to 60-80 MPH which may impact morning ski operations. Choppy water should be expected on Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake through the day. * Snow: As this is a warmer and quick moving storm, accumulating snowfall through this morning will be confined to the Sierra passes, mainly above 7000 feet including Donner, Mt Rose, Echo, and Carson. Snowfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible at this pass levels, which could result in slick roads and temporary chain controls. Locally higher amounts are possible in higher terrain along the Sierra crest. Much of the Eastern Sierra south of Bridgeport will see only limited light snowfall confined to near the Sierra crest. * Rain: A wet commute should be planned for Tuesday morning, especially across Northeast California including Susanville and Western Nevada including Reno and Carson City and Fernley. While not a big rainfall, with amounts around a tenth to maybe a quarter of an inch possible, wet roadways can lead to slowdowns during busier travel periods. Most of the precipitation should be out of the area by early afternoon. * After a warm and dry remainder of the work week, a cooler system with the potential of gusty winds and more widespread wintry conditions are possible this upcoming weekend. Stay tuned for future updates and plan accordingly - especially if planning travel into the Sierra on Saturday or Sunday.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO